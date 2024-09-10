Submit Release
Announcing the 2nd UDAF Local Ag Listening Session

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food’s Local Ag Listening Session on September 18, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the East Senate Building of the Utah State Capitol, 120 E Capitol St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103.

The Local Ag Listening Sessions were created to provide a forum for UDAF and other organizations to hear directly from producers and agricultural stakeholders. This session will follow the Utah Food Security Council meeting and will include an update on the Southwest Regional Food Business Center and an open discussion on key agricultural study items as directed by H.B. 525 from the 2024 legislative session. Topics will include local food supply chain challenges, alternative crop production, agricultural workforce issues, and funding solutions. Light refreshments will be provided, and virtual attendance is available via Google Meet.

Please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/sept-local-ag-rsvp. We look forward to your participation and input on shaping the future of local agriculture.

View the agenda here.

