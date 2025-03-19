Submit Release
UDAF and Wyoming Livestock Board Announce Brand Agreement

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) and the Wyoming Livestock Board have agreed to allow brands on cattle to be used as official identification for cattle moving between Utah and Wyoming. This is in response to the changes in official identification requirements by the USDA.

“We have a large number of cattle that move between Utah and Wyoming each year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF Animal Industry Director. “This agreement has been made to lessen the burden placed on the many livestock producers who move cattle between our two states.”

Under federal law, official identification is required for dairy cattle, cattle going to a show, exhibition, rodeo, or recreational event, or sexually intact beef cattle over 18 months of age. Official identification aids state animal health officials in tracing exposed animals if disease outbreaks occur.

Under federal law, brands can only be used as the sole means of identification if:

  • The brand is registered with the state
  • There is an agreement (like this one) between the state of origin and state of destination
  • The animals are accompanied by a brand inspection certificate

Cattle that require official identification and that are being transported to states without this brand agreement are required to be identified with one of the following official forms of identification:

  • An official individual identification tag such as an “840” RFID tag or metal tag placed prior to November 5, 2024
  • A registration tattoo, if accepted by the state of destination, or
  • A group/lot identification number when allowed

This agreement does not change the import requirements for Utah or Wyoming. Producers should check the import requirements for Utah and Wyoming before making any such movements.

If producers or veterinarians have any questions about the requirements under this agreement or other identification requirements, please contact the office of the State Veterinarian at [email protected] for Utah or [email protected] for Wyoming.

A virtual informational meeting will be held for producers on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 9:00am. Interested media partners may contact Bailee Woolstenhulme for the meeting link.

