Stevens Transport Receives General Mills OTIF Carrier of the Year Award.

Stevens Transport wins 2024 General Mills OTIF Carrier of the Year Award

Stevens Transport announces its consecutive win of the prestigious General Mills On Time In Full (OTIF) Temperature Carrier of the Year Award for 2024.

Being honored with the 2024 OTIF award two years in a row, solidifies our commitment to excellence and is why we have earned the trust of numerous businesses across diverse industries” — Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman

DALLAS, UT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stevens Transport , a premier transportation and logistics company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is thrilled to announce its consecutive win of the prestigious General Mills On Time In Full (OTIF) Temperature Carrier of the Year Award for 2024. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Stevens Transport's unparalleled commitment to delivering time-sensitive perishable products with exceptional service.This award is given to carriers who consistently exceed General Mills’ high standards for temperature-controlled transportation, ensuring the timely and full delivery of sensitive products. This accolade recognizes Stevens Transport's unwavering dedication to setting the service KPI bar for our service-critical customers."We are honored to receive the General Mills OTIF Temperature Carrier of the Year Award for 2024," said Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman of Stevens Transport. "This award underscores the dedication and excellence of our entire team, who consistently deliver top-tier, white-glove service."Since partnering with General Mills in 1992, Stevens Transport has consistently expanded its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of this valued client. Our combined dedicated team, coupled with our state-of-the-art equipment has allowed us to deliver superior service for 32 years. Our commitment to excellence, backed by a dedicated team and state-of-the-art equipment, has consistently earned Stevens Transport top honors, including multiple General Mills Temperature Controlled Carrier of the Year awards, and was the inaugural recipient of the prestigious OTIF award in 2019, 2023, and now 2024.“Being honored with the 2024 OTIF award two years in a row solidifies our commitment to excellence and is an example of why we have earned the trust of numerous businesses across diverse industries. Our company’s ability to seamlessly integrate multi-modal services into the supply chain, combined with dedication to technological innovation and sustainability, positions Stevens as a preferred partner for companies requiring a high level of execution in their transportation and logistics services,” added Todd Aaron.Winning the 2024 General Mills OTIF Carrier of the Year Award reaffirms Stevens Transport’s commitment to customer satisfaction and solidifies our standing as a leader in the transportation industry. To learn more about how Stevens Transport can enhance your supply chain with award-winning services, visit www.stevenstransport.com or contact us today.About Stevens TransportStevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas. With 44 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, dedicated, 3PL, and logistics solutions. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter. at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens

