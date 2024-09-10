Youth Safety Education Day Helps Prepare Young People for the Workforce

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 10, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 10, 2024, as Youth Safety Education Day.

The day aims to provide youth (up to the age of 25) with workplace health and safety awareness they need to avoid injuries and fatalities on the job.

"Saskatchewan is a great place to live and work and we want to ensure that youth entering the workforce are doing so safely," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "Proclaiming Youth Safety Education Day is one way we can create awareness about the importance of physical and mental health and safety at work for young people and all workers."

In Saskatchewan, the general minimum working age is 16-years-old. However, youth aged 14 and 15 are permitted to work under certain conditions after completing the Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course and receiving parental or guardian consent.

Since 2010, the course has issued an average of 10,000 certificates per year. The program ensures that young workers are adequately prepared for their entry into the workforce by informing them of their rights, responsibilities and the necessary safety measures they should be aware of.

