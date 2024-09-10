Saskatchewan Planning Future Intensive Care Unit Expansion in Saskatoon

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 10, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is supporting immediate steps to add more adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity at Royal University Hospital (RUH) in Saskatoon to meet the critical care needs of our growing province.

Two Requests For Proposal (RFP) will be issued in September 2024 to advance the design phase for ICU expansion and begin the second phase of a multi-year strategy to increase ICU capacity. This phase will advance work on expanding the physical space at RUH to accommodate additional bed capacity for up to 26 ICU patients and create individual rooms for more appropriate patient care.

"It is crucial to meet the needs of Saskatchewan's critically ill patients," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Enhancing capacity within an ICU is complex and requires extensive planning to address construction, health human resource needs, beds and equipment. By improving the safety and quality of patient care, we are ensuring the health care system's critical care needs are supported well into the future."

In December 2021, government announced its commitment to expand adult ICU capacity in the province. In June 2022, government delivered the first phase of its provincial ICU expansion commitments by adding 11 ICU beds across the province including Regina, Yorkton, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

"Our government is pleased to be expanding critical care infrastructure at Royal University Hospital to support the medical needs of our growing population," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Thanks to a strong and growing economy we are able to make strategic investments like this, that reinforces our commitment to delivering quality health care to the people of Saskatchewan."

As part of the Saskatoon Capacity Pressure Action Plan announced by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in late 2023, three additional ICU beds were operationalized at RUH through the use of available space to address an immediate need.

“We are pleased to see this expansion move forward to increase the number of ICU beds at Royal University Hospital," Integrated Saskatoon Health Vice President John Ash said. "This builds on the three ICU beds that were added earlier this year as part of the Saskatoon Capacity Pressure Action Plan. Our priority at SHA is safe, high-quality care, ensuring our health care teams can deliver vital, patient-centered support to our most critically ill patients, in the most appropriate setting.”

The long-term goal is to continue to expand ICU space at RUH through the addition of individual rooms.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media

Health

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: Media@health.gov.sk.ca