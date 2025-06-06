Saskatchewan Adds Over 15,000 Full Time Jobs in May and Unemployment Rate Remains Lowest in the Nation

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 6, 2025

Statistics Canada latest labour force numbers show that Saskatchewan has maintained a strong labour market and steady growth throughout the year. Saskatchewan has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 4.2 per cent. This is well below the national average which has now increased to 7.0 per cent.

"There are more people working in Saskatchewan than ever before," Deputy Premier and Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jim Reiter said. "We are experiencing record job growth and our province continues to be an economic leader in Canada. Our government is working to ensure this growth continues and that our province remains attractive for businesses to invest while continuing to be the best place to live and work in Canada."

The province led the nation in year-over-year job growth, adding 16,300 jobs year-over-year in May, ranking first among provinces in terms of percentage change at 2.7 per cent.

May 2025 saw all-time historical highs (aged 15 and over), with:

Saskatchewan's labour force reaching 653,900;

Saskatchewan's full-time employment reaching 518,800; and

Saskatchewan's women employment reaching 294,300.

Year-over-year, full-time employment increased by 15,300, an increase of 3.0 per cent. Employment for women is up 10,900 which is an increase of 3.8 per cent, and employment for men is up 5,300 an increase of 1.6 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw year-over-year growth. Compared to May 2024, Saskatoon's employment was up 7,900, an increase of 4.1 per cent, and Regina's employment was up 5,100, an increase of 3.5 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for health care and social assistance up 11,400, an increase of 12.4 per cent. Construction is up 7,000 an increase of 16.3 per cent and public administration is up 6,100 an increase of 16.8 per cent.

The province continues to see economic growth in other areas. Saskatchewan GDP reached 80.5 billion in 2024 and increase of 3.4 per cent from 2023. In March 2025, Saskatchewan also ranked highest amongst provinces for year-over-year growth in building construction investment (27.8 per cent) and second in retail trade value (8.2 per cent).

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to furth advancing Saskatchewan's Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

