eVero Corporation Named a 2024 Long Island Top Workplace Award Winner

eVero / Long Island Top Workplace Award Winner

Honorees selected based on results from a scientific employee survey process

Being named a Long Island Top Workplace is a tremendous honor and a testament to the incredible culture we’ve been building at eVero.” — Christos Morris, Co-Founder and CEO at eVero.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eVero Corporation (“eVero”), a leading software solution provider for long-term services and support organizations, has been named to the 2024 Long Island Top Workplaces list by the Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers. This list is solely based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC . The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, asking for feedback on two dozen factors, including company direction, leadership, meaningfulness, empowerment, and appreciation.Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, stated, “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”“Being named a Long Island Top Workplace is a tremendous honor and a testament to the incredible culture we’ve been building at eVero,” added Christos Morris, Co-Founder and CEO at eVero. “Developing top-tier software solutions starts with empowering our team to do what they do best, and continues with having an environment where everyone feels valued, encouraged, and supported.”In the survey, all eVero employees agreed with the company’s direction, believed in its values, had confidence in the leadership team, and would recommend eVero to others. Overall, eVero placed in the top 1% of companies in the industry for encouraging diverse points of view, and the top 7% for providing an inclusive environment.About eVeroeVero empowers outcomes for both caregivers and individuals with I/DD. With a proprietary, easy-to-use Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that creates a connected ecosystem across the entire care continuum - from I/DD Provider Agencies, Fiscal Intermediaries, Support Brokers, and support staff to the families and individuals they serve - eVero optimizes workflows while increasing transparency and productivity. Offering comprehensive reporting, from individualized metrics to the big-picture analytics needed to provide optimal care, eVero also manages Electronic Health Records (EHR), Self-Direction services, Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and Medicaid billing. Continually evolving its offerings to support better health outcomes, eVero is a place where innovative technology meets human care. www.evero.com About EnergageEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit www.energage.com or www.topworkplaces.com

