Former Marion County Sheriff’s Employee Faces Sexual Battery, Official Misconduct Charges

MARION COUNTY – As the result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a former part-time court officer with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department is charged with the sexual battery of three female inmates he transported through multiple counties.

In August 2023, special agents began investigating complaints that Marshall Raines, who at the time of the investigation was a part-time bailiff/ court officer with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, had sexually assaulted female inmates. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that on multiple occasions between September 2022 and March 2023, Raines sexually assaulted at least three female inmates while transporting them from Marion County to a facility in Lebanon.

On September 9th, Marshall A. Raines (DOB 07/28/1941) turned himself in at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding warrant, charging him with one count of Sexual Battery and one count of Sexual Contact with Inmates. He was booked and released on a personal recognizance bond set by the Sequatchie County General Sessions Judge.

On August 5th, the Smith County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Raines, charging him with one count each of Sexual Battery, Sexual Contact with an Inmate, Official Misconduct, and Official Oppression. Agents transported him to the Smith County Jail on September 9th, where he was booked on a $20,000 bond.

On September 9th, the Van Buren County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Raines with two counts each of Sexual Battery, Sexual Contact with Inmate, Official Misconduct and Official Oppression. He was booked at the Van Buren County Jail on September 9th, where bond was set at $80,000.

Marshall Raines is no longer employed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Pro Tem D. Michael Dunavant, with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in Nashville.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence.