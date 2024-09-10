Signal Upgrade Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 81 in Watertown

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Sept. 6, 2024

Contact:

Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, a signal upgrade project is scheduled to begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and 14th Avenue North in Watertown. The project will upgrade the current signal system to include protected left turns in each direction at this intersection.

The signal work will be completed with lane closures which are anticipated to cause traffic impacts at the intersection, especially at peak travel times. Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly or use alternate routes. Pedestrian access is planned to function as normal.

The primary contractor for this $39,187 project is Engelstad Electric Inc., of Watertown, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-