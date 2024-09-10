MDC and USFWS host Eagle Days Student Day Program for Missouri schools Dec. 6 at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge

Body

MOUND CITY, Mo. – Early winter is spectacular for eagle watching in Missouri. As bald eagles migrate southward, dozens or even hundreds congregate at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City where they can feed on fish and waterfowl. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will provide a special opportunity for school districts to view them Friday, Dec. 6 beginning at 9 a.m.

The three-hour event will include a live eagle program, wetland and wildlife exhibits, and spotting scopes set up at key points to view wild bald eagles and their nests. Teachers will also receive free bald eagle materials for use before the field trip.

The Eagle Days Student Day Program is for grades 4-8, but other grades are welcome. Classes should have at least 20 students or combine with other grades or schools.

Teachers can register their class for the program by contacting MDC Student Day Coordinator Brad Addison at 660-646-6122 or at Bradley.Addison@mdc.mo.gov.

Transportation grant money is available. Each school may receive up to $100 transportation reimbursement from MDC.

MDC and USFWS will welcome the public to the 45th annual Eagle Days at Loess Bluffs Dec. 7-8. The weekend will include guided tours, live eagle shows, a visitor’s center, concessions, and more.

For more information about Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zt2.

To learn more about eagles and other Eagle Days events in Missouri, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days.