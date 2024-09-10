Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday with MDC through Sept. 14 at SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting you to “Discover the Forest” and celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday now through Sept. 14 at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau!

“Bring the entire family to see live fish and other native animals on display such as snakes, turtles, and amphibians,” said MDC Community Forester Jennifer Behnken. “And since it’s Smokey Bear’s birthday, we’ll have daily giveaways and fun activities for all to enjoy, like a birding scavenger hunt.”

An assortment of free information on Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources will also be available at the MDC pavilion.

Smokey Bear is a product of the U.S. Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters, and the Ad Council; but every state’s forestry agency – including Missouri’s – has adopted this congenial animal to help spread awareness about fire safety with the famous slogan: “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires.”

MDC is located at the pavilion on Conservation Drive, within Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Exhibits and native animals will be on display from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. through Sept. 13, and 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sept. 14.