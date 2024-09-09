OIP Posts FOIA Best Practices Discussed at Recent Workshop

On July 31, 2024, the Office of Information Policy (OIP) hosted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Best Practices Workshop for agency FOIA professionals on creating and implementing backlog reduction plans. A summary of the best practices discussed is now available on OIP’s Best Practices Workshop Series page.

The workshop consisted of representatives from five agencies including the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, Department of the Interior, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Panelists discussed a range of best practices including approaching backlog reduction as an ongoing endeavor rather than a static plan, establishing short and long term goals, investing in personnel and technology, and the importance of leadership support in ensuring success.

A detailed list of the best practices discussed at these and other OIP workshops, and related guidance, can be found on the Best Practices Workshop Series page of OIP's website.

Launched in 2014, the Best Practices Workshop series was designed as a part of the United States’ Second Open Government National Action Plan commitment to modernize FOIA administration. The goal of the series is to improve FOIA processes by leveraging effective strategies from across the government, highlighting successes achieved by agencies, and sharing successful approaches on a wide range of FOIA issues.

We invite you to suggest discussion topics for upcoming Best Practices Workshops, and you can e-mail your suggestions for new workshop topics to DOJ.OIP.FOIA@usdoj.gov (link sends e-mail) using the subject line "Agency Best Practices Workshop Suggestion."