Unified Resources in Display selects Jasper County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Unified Resources in Display (Unified Resources), an innovative retail and merchandising agency, today announced it selects Jasper County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The company’s $14 million investment will create 143 new jobs.

With more than 30 years of experience, Unified Resources designs, manufactures, and assembles permanent and semi-permanent point of purchase displays. The company’s services drive sales and build brand commitment for leading brands and retailers worldwide.

Unified Resources is relocating manufacturing operations from New Jersey to a 105,000-square-foot facility in the Hardeeville Commerce Park located at 690 Mockingbird Drive in Hardeeville.

Operations are expected to be online in April 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Unified Resources team should contact Kathy Serkin (kserkin@unifiedrid.com).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“Unified Resources is excited to launch this new manufacturing and assembly location to better serve our customers. Jasper County not only provides the perfect location for reaching our customers and markets, but with the Savannah port so close and the proven workforce in the area, we will have all the capabilities we need to produce the finest products for our customers.” -Unified Resources in Display CEO James Ackerman

“We are proud Unified Resources has selected South Carolina for its newest operation. This significant $14 million investment in Jasper County will greatly benefit the region, and we extend our congratulations on this announcement." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Our state has the workforce and business-friendly environment in place to attract companies of all types, and today’s announcement is further proof. We are excited to welcome Unified Resources and the substantial 143 jobs it is bringing to Jasper County and look forward to a prosperous partnership with the company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Congratulations to Jasper County on the announcement of 143 new jobs and $14 million in private capital investment with Unified Resources in Display. We appreciate the company’s investment in our people, as every job created offers an opportunity for a brighter future for a family in our region. Good jobs and economic development are key to improving the quality of life for our citizens, and we celebrate this success!” -Senator Tom Davis, SouthernCarolina Alliance board member

“Jasper County and SCA welcome Unified Resources in Display to our region. We look forward to working with them for decades to come as they grow their business and provide jobs in this great location, close to interstates and ports. We stand ready to support their success in any way we can.” -Jasper County Council Chairman Marty Sauls

“We are pleased that Unified Resources in Display chose to grow their company in Hardeeville. We appreciate the creation of 143 good jobs in our city, where we continue to provide the best environment to live, work and invest.” -Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams

