Clover Market Heads to Collingswood September 22nd for the Only NJ Market of the Fall Season

Collingswood view - credit: Clover Market

Clover Market heads to Collingswood Sunday 9/22 from 10 AM to 4 PM with 100 carefully curated handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Clover Market is thrilled to bring its vibrant outdoor market experience to Collingswood, NJ, on Sunday, September 22nd, from 10 AM to 4 PM. As the only New Jersey event of the fall season, this popup event will feature 100 carefully curated vendors offering an impressive selection of handmade and vintage goods. The Market will also include a large lineup of food trucks, live music, and crafts and face painting for kids, ensuring a fun and memorable day for all ages. The Market is produced in this location in partnership with the Borough of Collingswood.Located along Irvin Ave and in the N. Atlantic Ave & Thriven Design parking lots in downtown Collingswood, Clover Market will transform the area into a bustling outdoor marketplace filled with one-of-a-kind finds from talented artists and makers. This season marks Clover Market’s 15th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of vendors it brings to each event. Recognized with awards such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market continues to be a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.Highlights of the Market include a large selection of food trucks including Clean Plate Club, Dan's Waffles, Mom-Mom's Kitchen, The Little Sicilian, Surf and Turf Truck, Cupcake Carnivale, Mannino's Cannoli, Revolution Coffee, and Pirate Pete's Soda. Live music from local favorites No Relation Band will set the perfect backdrop for a day of shopping, and kids can enjoy free crafts and face painting. Visitors are also encouraged to explore Collingswood's downtown business district, known for its eclectic shops and many additional dining options.“We always love bringing the Market to festival-friendly Collingswood,” says Janet Long, Founder. “The community’s enthusiasm and support make this location one of the highlights of our fall schedule, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a fantastic day."Following this event, Clover Market will be held on October 6th in Bryn Mawr and October 20th in Kennett Square, each with a new lineup of 90-100 vendors and a rotating group of food trucks and musicians. The 250+ vendors participating this season were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants, representing some of the most talented artisans and makers in the region. The 2024 season will conclude with the indoor Holiday Market at Westtown School in West Chester on December 7th-8th, expanded this year to 110 vendors.For a full list of vendors for each date, all of the important logistical information for each event and to explore the vendor gallery, visit the Clover Market website or follow the Clover Market's Instagram or Facebook pages for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors.About Clover MarketFounded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.