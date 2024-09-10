Rebuilding Will County: Road, bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, September 10 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout Illinois





CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in the Will County area are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Ten projects combined represent a total investment of $118 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Will County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the 10 major projects in Will County, three are scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining seven are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2030. The work is in addition to the $1.3 billion redo of Interstate 80 through Joliet and much of Will County.

U.S. 6 (Scott Street) from Washington Street to Ruby Street resurfacing including ADA improvements. Construction began in spring and is anticipated to be completed this fall. Daily lane closures are in place.

U.S. 6 (Channahon Road) from Terry Road to Hollywood Road resurfacing and shoulder repair. Daily lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin this fall and is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

U.S. 6 (Maple Road) from Henderson Avenue to Draper Avenue/Walnut Street bridge deck resurfacing, bridge joint replacement and repair and ADA improvements. Full lane closures are need to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin this fall and is anticipated to be completed by late fall.

U.S. 30 (Cass Street) at Des Plaines River bridge superstructure replacement and ADA improvements. Full closure of the bridge will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin spring 2025 and is anticipated to be completed by fall 2025.

Illinois 7 (Renwick Road) at Illinois 53 (Independence Boulevard) traffic signal installation, new pavement markers and new turn lanes. Lane reductions will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin spring 2025 and is anticipated to be completed by fall 2025.

Interstate 57 at Pauling Road new bridge deck, shoulder repair, retaining wall installation, culvert extension and repair. A full detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin fall 2026 and is anticipated to be completed by fall 2027.

U.S. 30 (Jefferson Street) at Des Plaines River new bridge deck and bridge repair. A detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin early 2026 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2027.

Illinois 7 (Renwick Road) at Des Plaines River and Chicago Sanitary & Ship Canal bridge replacement. A detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin early 2029 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2030.

Illinois 53 (Chicago Street) from U.S. 52 (Doris Avenue) to west Manhattan Road resurfacing. Daily lane closures will be needed to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin early 2029 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2029.

Jackson Street at Des Plaines River bridge superstructure rehabilitation project. A detour will be required to complete construction. The project is estimated to begin late 2027 and is anticipated to be completed by late 2029.

"We are thankful to the Illinois Department of Transportation and the governor for spearheading these projects that will improve our community of Will County with the help of all our constituents," said state Rep. Dagmara Avelar (D-Romeoville). "These projects are necessary as they improve road conditions to prevent confusion and accidents, they make the roads smoother and more visible resulting in less car damage caused by rough roads, and maintain the structures of bridges and decks so they don't collapse or cause a major safety issue. Please help us by obeying all traffic signs and speed limits during these work zones to enforce and promote safety for all."





"Will County is home to the largest in-land port in the country," said state Rep. Larry Walsh Jr. (D-Elwood). "Gov. Pritzker and our partners at IDOT know how important investing in this region is for keeping America moving forward. Across the 2025 multiyear program's lifetime, we are investing $1.151 billion in the 86th District alone and that wouldn't have been possible without Rebuild Illinois. We appreciate your patience with road closures and increased traffic as we make these investments. Because, during the construction season, patience is the best way to protect our construction workers' safety and reduce accidents."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in Will County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."