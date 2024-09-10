Take first steps in birding with MDC’s Bird ID for Beginners class Oct. 2 at Rockwoods Reservation

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.— There may be more than 400 bird species found in Missouri, but learning a handful of basic characteristics can help a beginning birder get to know a significant number of them quickly.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding Bird ID for Beginners program Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. The event is free and open to those age 15 years and older.

Participants will discover the various feathered visitors they’re likely to encounter in the Show-Me-State throughout the year. This program reviews more 20 common Missouri birds, their physical characteristics, and what foods attract them. Participants will learn how noting traits like size, shape, color patterns, behavior, and habitat are key to nailing a bird ID. The class will also learn tips on how to create a bird-friendly environment that will bring in birds to their backyards.

At the end of the program, participants will have the opportunity to go on an optional bird hike along some of Rockwood Reservation's paths. According to the St. Louis Audubon Society, Rockwoods Reservation is part of the Lower Meramec Hills and Valley Important Bird Area. The forest habitats in this area harbor fascinating bird species such as red-shouldered hawks, red-eyed vireos, and prothonotary and Cerulean warblers.

Bird ID for Beginners is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4aL.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.