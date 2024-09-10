TEDxOltrarno: A Hub of Innovation and Sustainability in Florence

Patrizia Marin, TEDxOltrarno speaker Massimiliano Falcone, Patrizia Marin, and Gabriele Andreoli Claudio Pedretti & Patrizia Marin Patrizia Marin & Marina Moskvina TEDxOltrano and Patrizia Marin

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I’m back in Italy and I’ll pass by Florence again in these days. Such a great city and great memories. Few days ago I had such an amazing opportunity to speak for TEDxOltrarno.

The historic city of Florence became a hub of innovation, inspiration, and sustainability when it hosted TEDxOltrarno at Teatro del Sale. This independently organized TEDx event offered a day of thought-provoking talks, groundbreaking ideas, and transformative experiences centered on the urgent theme of sustainability.

What is TEDx?

Originating in the United States, TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) is a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading ideas through short, powerful talks. TEDx events are independently organized under a TED license, allowing communities worldwide to emulate the TED experience. These events bring people together to share a TED-like experience, fostering learning, inspiration, and wonder, and sparking important conversations.

OZI: The Forest Friend Debuted in this Beautiful Setting

OZI, the captivating mascot and protagonist of a new animated film produced by Hollywood luminaries Leonardo DiCaprio, Mike Medavoy, and Adam Stanhope of CGI Films, debuted at the event. OZI embodied hope, courage, and the relentless fight to protect our forests and our planet. Attendees had the exclusive opportunity to hear from Adam Stanhope himself as he delved into OZI’s inspiring journey and the powerful message of the film aimed at galvanizing younger generations toward a sustainable future.

Keynote Speakers

TEDxOltrarno featured a lineup of distinguished speakers, each bringing a unique perspective to the dialogue on sustainability:

• Robert Murgatroyd, an influential American social media personality residing in Florence, shared insights on achieving life balance and the shift from relentless routine to savoring life’s richness.

• Esther Stanhope, an international speaker and award-winning author known as “The Impact Guru,” empowered professionals to amplify their visibility and impact in the workplace, sharing strategies for captivating audiences with confidence and charisma.

• Patrizia Marin, President of Marco Polo Experience and a seasoned expert in international communication and media relations, offered a unique perspective on how sustainability can be effectively communicated across global platforms, with a focus on regenerative economics and the Amazon.

• Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, a multidisciplinary visionary with over thirty years of experience, shared insights on advancing technology, science, and education, particularly through interdisciplinary regenerative therapy.

• Massimiliano Giuseppe Falcone, a communication strategist at The World Bank, discussed his work on global sustainability projects, climate change initiatives, and his role in academia.

• Ian Speirs, Director of the Global Man Club, advocated for men’s issues, gender equality, and inclusivity, bringing a fresh perspective to the conversation.

• Aisling Connaughton, co-founder of Cyd Connects, specialized in accelerating sustainable development goals and social impact strategies.

• Dr. Yasmine Saad, an award-winning psychologist and international best-selling author, introduced her Inner Message Approach™️, focusing on overcoming negative moments through tailored multicultural care.

• Elia Nichols, a seasoned actress and communication coach, instructed professionals in public speaking, drawing from her theatrical experience to teach presentation techniques and non-verbal communication.

• Andrea Maggiani, an entrepreneur specializing in climate finance, discussed the voluntary carbon market, nature-based solutions, and net zero strategies, highlighting his startup dedicated to mitigating climate change.

• Rosemary Reed, founder of POW TV Studios, brought her perspective on women’s empowerment and diversity, particularly within the entertainment industry.

• Klaudia Gorczyca, an expert in cognitive diversity and innovation, and founder of Dialogue Age, discussed the role of diversity in creating high-performing teams.

• Marina Moskvina, a visionary entrepreneur, explored how artificial intelligence and cognitive technology are revolutionizing customer experience through her work at HRMNY SALES.

A special mention was given to Claudio Pedretti, founder and president of the Club of Florence. Through his leadership, Pedretti facilitated discussions on climate action and sustainability, emphasizing the importance of renewed humanism in addressing global challenges.

Event Highlights

The event took place on August 31, 2024, at the historic Teatro del Sale in Florence, with an agenda that included networking opportunities, live music, and a lineup of inspiring speakers. TEDxOltrarno provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on sustainability, fostering collaboration and encouraging innovative solutions to global challenges.

