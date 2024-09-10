Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson presented changes to the Government

SWEDEN, September 10 - Published 10 September 2024

Today, Tuesday 10 September and in connection with the Statement of Government Policy, Mr Kristersson announced changes within the Government: two new ministers and four ministers who are changing ministerial posts.

Former Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard was appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs. Former Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell was appointed Minister for Migration. Former Minister for Employment and Integration Johan Pehrson was appointed Minister for Education. Former Minister for Education Mats Persson was appointed Minister for Employment and Integration. Former member of the Riksdag and Chair of the Riksdag Committee on EU Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz was appointed Minister for EU Affairs. Former CEO at Företagarna Benjamin Dousa was appointed Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

