WV Secretary of State Mac Warner to testify before Congress on Wednesday, Sept. 11

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has been invited once again to the Nation's Capitol to address members of Congress on election security and voter confidence in American elections.

Secretary Warner has been invited to testify before the Committee on House Administration by Committee Chairman and Wisconsin Congressman Bryan Steil. The hearing is titled "American Confidence in Elections: Looking Ahead to the 2024 General Election".

This is the third request by Congress for Secretary Warner to formally testify on election policy. Secretary Warner is recognized as a national expert on election security.

Secretary Warner has been a leading critic of the 2020 Presidential Election and of the Biden administration's attempts since 2020 to federalize state elections.

Secretary Warner will testify before the Committee beginning at 9:30am on Wednesday, September 11. The hearing will take place in Room 1310 in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, DC.

The hearing will be livestreamed at this link.