Greater Haralson Chamber President/CEO Eric McDonald to Begin New Role at Georgia Power; COO Tara Chapman to Succeed Him

WACO, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber announces that Eric McDonald, who has served as President/CEO for the past 10 years, will be stepping down to become the West Region Economic Development Manager at Georgia Power. The Chamber’s current Chief Operating Officer, Tara Chapman, will succeed McDonald as President/CEO, ensuring a smooth transition and continued leadership.During his tenure, McDonald played a pivotal role in advancing Haralson County’s economic development, fostering strong community ties and leading numerous initiatives that have positioned the county as a hub for growth and innovation. His leadership has been instrumental in driving economic progress and enhancing the quality of life for residents. In this new role at Georgia Power, McDonald will assist 22 counties from LaGrange to Columbus and west of I-75 in their economic development efforts.“I am incredibly proud of the work the Chamber and Development Authority have accomplished in Haralson County over the past 10 years, positioning us to take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead,” McDonald said. “With a strong board and an exceptional team, I felt confident pursuing a once-in-a-career opportunity, knowing that our community is in capable hands to continue its upward trajectory. I look forward to seeing the remarkable achievements Tara, Elizabeth and the team will bring to the next chapter.”Since joining the Chamber as COO in 2014, Chapman has contributed to growth and prosperity in the region by actively facilitating valuable connections for business members through monthly networking events, seminars, online communities and new resident guides. A Haralson County native and University of West Georgia alumni, Chapman started with the Development Authority in 2003 and played a pivotal role in initiating discussions to merge various entities, leading to the formation of Grow Haralson. She was named the Bremen Rotary Club Rotarian of the Year in 2011-2012 and completed the US Chamber of Commerce Institute program in 2022.“More than ten years ago, I sat at a table of community leaders and proposed merging two organizations with a shared mission, realizing then that Haralson County needed Eric McDonald,” Chapman said. “His numerous accomplishments have been instrumental in positioning Haralson for an abundance of positive growth through his vision and leadership. I am eager to continue his work and contribute to our county’s progress, and I am honored to serve our community in this new role.”Chamber Director of Marketing Elizabeth Langley said the Chamber is committed to forward-looking transitions and preparation for the future. She added that Chapman has been crucial in shaping major projects set to be announced in the near future, reflecting the Chamber’s strategic approach to upcoming developments."Eric will always have Haralson County in his heart, but now it’s Tara’s turn to take it even further,” Langley said. “She’s ready to lead the Chamber into the next phase."

