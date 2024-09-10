UNITAR Training Workshop Begins in Jakarta to Equip Asian Leaders with Skills for Sea and Human Security

“Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Sea and Human Security (FOIP)” training programme, implemented by UNITAR and funded by the Government and People of Japan, runs from June 2024 to February 2025. The primary aim of the FOIP programme is to provide participants with the skills, and knowledge to enhance climate, social, economic, food and maritime security and to establish a coordination mechanism across the Indo-Pacific. The FOIP programme is part of the broader “Shimanami Collective” initiative, a Japan-supported series of training programs which aims to build resilience against disasters and enhance sea and human security, with a particular focus on empowering youth and women in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the first phase of the FOIP training programme, which ended in August 2024, over 400 learners successfully completed two month online learning. For the second phase, UNITAR will conduct two workshops: one in Jakarta, Indonesia, in September 2024, for Asian participants, and another in Nadi, Fiji, in October 2024, for Pacific participants. This phase will provide a total of 160 leaders with hands-on learning opportunities. The third and last phase will invite top 50 performers to an in-person workshop in Japan, scheduled for February 2025.