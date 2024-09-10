“I’ve learnt and am still learning to embrace my grief” – Karen’s story

For World Suicide Prevention Day, Karen shares her experience of losing her husband to suicide. With the patience and understanding of her support worker from our Swindon & Wiltshire Support After Suicide Service, Karen has been able to better process her grief.

My darling husband lost his battle with his mental health on the 6th January and I was all over the place. I had no idea what I needed to do or what support was available to me and, to be honest, I wasn’t thinking about me. I was consumed by sadness, full of questions and guilt as to why I couldn’t have saved him.

Until 8th Jan 2024, I’d never heard of Rethink Mental Illness and had no idea of the services, support and help they could provide. When their initial call came, I didn’t have the head space for it; was very suspicious and unsure of how the person on the end of the phone had got my details. I don’t remember a lot from that first call, other than the fact they’d call me back in a few days and send an email with what help they could provide.

That second call came and again I wasn’t really taking anything in other than Jordan’s kind, calm voice reassuring me that when I was ready, Rethink would be there; that they wouldn’t let me slip through the gaps and would call again

After a couple of weeks, I was in a place to pay more attention. I got round to reading the email Jordan had sent and decided this was something I should definitely embrace. I needed to understand my feelings, emotions and frustrations. I needed to talk to someone who understood exactly what I was going through, but who wasn’t emotionally attached to me.