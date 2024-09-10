Digitize Designs Showcasing Newly Launched 3D Scanners, Software, Services, and Accessories at IMTS 2024 – Booth #134028

Digitize Designs is at Booth #134028 at IMTS 2024

Visit Booth #134028 to discover the latest 3D scanners, software and accessories from Artec 3D, Scantech, FARO®, Oqton, Polyworks | Inspector™, AESUB and more

We're excited to be back at IMTS 2024, showcasing a range of new products from Artec 3D, Scantech, and FARO®. Visit Booth #134028 and get live demos of scanners and software like Geomagic DX by Oqton.” — Robby Berthume, Head of Marketing, Digitize Designs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exhibiting at IMTS 2024 | Booth #134028As Day 2 of the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024 kicks off, Digitize Designs invites attendees to visit Booth #134028 at McCormick Place in Chicago to experience the latest 3D scanning technology and software solutions innovations. From September 9 to 14, IMTS 2024 is the premier event for manufacturing technology, drawing over 100,000 attendees from across the globe.Discover Newly Launched 3D Scanning Technologies from Our Partners: Artec 3D, Scantech, and FAROAt Digitize Designs, we partner with the best in the industry to bring you the latest in 3D scanning technology. This year, we're excited to showcase several newly launched and innovative products from our partners:ARTEC 3D- Artec Point: This newly released metrology-grade handheld laser scanner offers cutting-edge precision (up to 0.02 mm) and is perfect for quality control and reverse engineering tasks. It is designed to capture intricate details in complex environments.- Artec Spider II: The next generation of Artec's ultra-high-resolution handheld scanner, the newly launched Spider II offers a resolution of 0.05 mm, ideal for capturing sharp edges, intricate geometries, and fine details across various industries, including automotive, forensics, and product development.SCANTECH- NimbleTrack: This all-new wireless 3D scanning system is designed for high mobility and precision in dynamic environments. Its portability and high accuracy make it a breakthrough in scanning technology.- TrackScan Sharp-S: This target-free scanning system is another new release. It is engineered for large-scale parts measurement and offers enhanced workflow efficiency and precision.- SIMSCAN-E: Released this year, the SIMSCAN-E is compact, wireless, and perfect for scanning in confined spaces. It delivers high accuracy and speed, making it an indispensable tool for various industries.FARO- FAROOrbis: This newly launched precision automated inspection scanner is designed to streamline quality assurance processes with reliable, high-precision measurements, making it ideal for automated manufacturing environments. The Orbis is the latest in FARO's long history of innovative 3D scanning and metrology solutions.Our 3D scanner inventory isn't just new product releases. We have a variety of models spanning industries and applications, along with demo units from Artec 3D, Scantech, and more, including popular models like the Artec Leo and Scantech SIMSCAN-42. These scanners are available for purchase at up to 65% off. Don't miss the opportunity to acquire industry-leading technology at unbeatable prices while they last.Comprehensive 3D Scanning and Metrology Services & SolutionsDigitize Designs provides industry-leading equipment, complete 3D scanning and metrology services, and ongoing technical support. Whether you need help with project-based scanning, inspection, reverse engineering, or training on our systems, our experienced team is here to assist and ensure the highest precision in your workflows.Top Software Solutions: Oqton, Polyworks | Inspector™, Mesh2Surface, QuickSurface, and DezignWorksAt Digitize Designs, we partner with leading software providers to deliver integrated solutions that complement our hardware:- OQTON (featuring Geomagic Design X and Geomagic Control X): Powerful tools for inspection, reverse engineering, and CAD modeling, now with more accessible pricing starting at $159 per month (billed annually).- POLYWORKS|INSPECTOR™ (by InnovMetric) is industry-standard 3D dimensional analysis and quality control software streamlining inspection processes and enhancing precision.- MESH2SURFACE and QUICKSURFACE: Perfect for reverse engineering, these tools convert mesh models into parametric CAD models for product design.- DEZIGNWORKS: A leading SOLIDWORKS plugin simplifies reverse engineering workflows by directly integrating 3D scan data.Accessories for Every 3D Scanning Need – 10% Off with IMTSDD24 We offer a comprehensive range of 3D scanning accessories, including sprays, targets, frames, and dice, designed to optimize your scanning performance and accuracy. Use coupon code IMTSDD24 to enjoy 10% off all 3D scanning accessories through September 14, 2024.IMTS 2024: A Must-Attend Event for Manufacturing InnovationIMTS 2024 spans over 1.2 million square feet and features over 1,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in CNC machining, robotics, automation, additive manufacturing, and more. It’s the ultimate event for manufacturers, engineers, and technology enthusiasts seeking to explore the future of industrial innovation.Meet Our Team at Booth #134028Our team, including Bo Helmrich, Patrick Paz, Michael Erickson, Tyler Paden, Kyle Burdine, Robby Berthume, and Nick Safrit, will be on hand throughout the week to provide personalized demonstrations, answer questions, and help you find the right solutions for your business.Join Us at Booth #134028 for Live Demos and Special OffersVisit Digitize Designs at Booth #134028 during IMTS 2024 for live demonstrations, special offers, and the chance to experience the future of 3D scanning technology firsthand. Whether you want to streamline your manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, or ensure precision, we have the tools to help you succeed.For more information, visit Digitize Designs’ website or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for live updates from the show.Company Overview: Digitize Designs is a leading provider of 3D scanning technology, metrology services, and reverse engineering solutions. Partnering with industry leaders like Artec 3D, Scantech, FARO, and top software and accessory makers, we deliver cutting-edge tools and services to streamline workflows and improve manufacturing, automotive, and product design precision.

