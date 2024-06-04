Digitize Designs Announces Free Webinar: 3D Scanning and Digitizing a Helicopter with NimbleTrack and Geomagic Design X
Live Walkthrough Showcasing the Transformation of a Helicopter into a High-Precision Digital Model using the all-new wireless NimbleTrack and Geomagic Design X
This webinar is the perfect opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts to watch the transformation of a helicopter into a digital model using the Scantech NimbleTrack and Oqton's Geomagic Design X”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitize Designs, a leader in 3D scanning and digitization sales, service, and support, is thrilled to announce an upcoming live webinar, "Helicopter Digitization: A Live Walkthrough," scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. This free virtual event, in partnership with Oqton, makers of Geomagic Design X, will offer attendees an unparalleled glimpse into the future of digitization, featuring a live demonstration of the latest advancements in 3D scanning technology.
— Robby Berthume, Head of Marketing at Digitize Designs
In this exclusive webinar, participants will witness the transformation of a real helicopter into a high-precision digital model. Leveraging the power of the all-new wireless Scantech NimbleTrack 3D scanning system and Oqton's Geomagic Design X software, Digitize Designs and Oqton experts will guide attendees through each step of the scanning work-flow, showcasing how the latest hardware and software innovations and capabilities are revolutionizing the 3D scanning and digital modeling landscape.
1. LIVE Demo: Experience the real-time digitization of an antique army helicopter using state-of-the-art technology, from scan to STI and physical to digital.
2. EXPERT Insights: Learn from 3D scanning experts who will provide in-depth knowledge and answer questions live about Design X and the all-new NimbleTrack 3D scanner.
3. TOP-TIER Tools: Discover the new wireless Scantech NimbleTrack capabilities and Oqton's Geomagic Design X software.
4. EXCLUSIVE Offer: All registrants will receive an exclusive special offer, revealed after the webinar and emailed to all registrants, regardless of attendance.
5. ACCESS to Recording: Can't make the live event? Register to receive a recording of the webinar at your convenience!
This webinar is a unique learning opportunity for professionals in various fields, digital modeling enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the latest technological advancements. By attending, participants will gain valuable insights into how these innovative tools reshape industries and set new benchmarks for digital accuracy and operational efficiency.
Early registration is encouraged to ensure participation in this transformative experience. Attending the webinar live allows you to interact with the presenters, ask questions in real time, and take advantage of our exclusive upcoming offer. Regardless of attendance, all registrants will receive a webinar recording and an exclusive offer from Digitize Designs and Oqton. Use this opportunity to learn about the latest 3D scanning and digital modeling advancements.
Register today by visiting our website or scrolling down (June 14th, at 11 am ET, is just around the corner).
About Digitize Designs:
Digitize Designs, ranked #1377 on the Inc5000 last year, provides the highest-quality 3D scanning and digital modeling selection, services, and support. Our focus is on innovation and excellence, and we equip, educate, and empower professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their fields. For more information about Digitize Designs and its 3D scanners, software, accessories, and services, please visit www.digitizedesigns.com.
About Oqton:
Oqton is at the forefront of 3D modeling and design, providing powerful software solutions like Geomagic Design X. This industry-leading tool integrates CAD with 3D scan data, allowing users to create editable, feature-based models with unprecedented accuracy. Oqton's commitment to innovation and user-centric design has made Geomagic Design X a vital tool for professionals seeking to streamline their digital modeling workflows and achieve superior results.
About Scantech:
Scantech is a pioneer in 3D scanning technology, offering comprehensive solutions for various applications. Established in 2015, Scantech has quickly become a global leader known for its innovation and precision. The company's products, such as the wireless NimbleTrack, are designed for easy and accurate measurements across various industries. Scantech's dedication to R&D and its extensive network of distributors and support teams have made it a trusted name in 3D measurement solutions.
Robby Berthume
Digitize Designs
+1 864-741-9265
robby.berthume@digitizedesigns.com
