Digitize Designs to Showcase State-of-the-Art 3D Scanning Solutions at CMSC 2024
Explore the latest in 3D scanning technology at CMSC 2024 with Digitize Designs. Live demos, exclusive offers, and cutting-edge solutions await at Booth #408.
Discover how our cutting-edge 3D scanning tech can revolutionize your workflow with exclusive deals—only at CMSC 2024.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitize Designs is excited to announce its participation in the 40th Annual Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC), which will be held from July 22 to July 25, 2024, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte/Concord. This year's event marks a significant milestone in the metrology community, celebrating four decades of advancements in measurement technology.
— Robby Berthume, Head of Marketing at Digitize Designs
As a key exhibitor at Booth #408, Digitize Designs will showcase its cutting-edge 3D scanning systems live and highlight its collaborations with Artec 3D, Scantech, and AESUB. Attendees can also grab one of our infamous sumo wrestler squishes as a keepsake to take home ("for the kids").
Demo Product Highlights
At Digitize Designs, we're thrilled to showcase the latest advancements in 3D scanning technology at CMSC 2024. Our demo product highlights include cutting-edge Artec 3D, Scantech, and AESUB solutions designed to meet various industry needs. Explore the innovative features and capabilities of these state-of-the-art products:
Artec Leo and Micro 2:
The Artec Leo is the first wireless 3D scanner with onboard processing, featuring a touchscreen and intuitive user interface. It makes scanning as easy as video recording and offers high accuracy and speed. It's perfect for capturing intricate details and large objects, making it ideal for various industrial and artistic applications. The Artec Micro 2 is an automated, ultra-high-precision industrial desktop 3D scanner designed for small objects. It provides metrology-grade accuracy, making it a top choice for quality control, reverse engineering, jewelry, and dentistry. Its precise scanning capabilities ensure detailed and reliable results.
Scantech NimbleTrack & SimScan:
The Scantech NimbleTrack is a revolutionary wireless 3D scanning system that was just released. It offers unparalleled flexibility and ease of use for automotive and aerospace applications. Known for its high precision and efficiency, the NimbleTrack captures large-scale objects with remarkable accuracy and speed. The SimScan is one of the smallest and lightest handheld 3D scanners available. Despite its compact size, the SimScan delivers exceptional accuracy and speed, making it perfect for scanning tight spaces and capturing complex geometries. It's an excellent tool for detailed and precise measurements in various industries.
AESUB Scanning Sprays & Accessories:
AESUB Scan Sprays: German-engineered to optimize the 3D scanning process, these sprays eliminate the need for post-scan cleaning. AESUB's innovative self-vanishing formula ensures that no residue is left behind, providing a hassle-free scanning experience. Their range of sprays is designed to enhance scan quality and efficiency, making them a must-have accessory for any scanning project.
These advanced products, showcased at CMSC 2024, demonstrate our commitment to bringing the latest and most innovative metrology solutions to the market. Join us at Booth #408 to see these technologies in action and take advantage of our exclusive offers!
Exclusive CMSC 2024 Offers:
1) Artec 3D: Receive a $5,000 discount on the purchase of an Artec Leo.
2) Scantech: Purchase a Scantech NimbleTrack 3D scanning system and double your standard manufacturer warranty period from one to two years.
3) AESUB: Enjoy free shipping and 10% off on your next qualifying online order at www.digitizedesigns.com
These offers are only available for CMSC attendees through September 1, 2024. Please visit our website to learn about promotional terms and conditions.
The CMSC 2024 will host a variety of technical seminars, interactive exhibits, and networking opportunities, making it a must-attend event for measurement technology professionals. Located just 90 minutes from our headquarters at the NEXT Manufacturing facility in Greenville, SC, it's the perfect opportunity to connect with the community and demonstrate our latest advancements.
For more information and to schedule a demo, visit Digitize Designs or contact us at 864-469-0093.
Robby Berthume
Digitize Designs, LLC
+1 864-469-0093
robby.berthume@digitizedesigns.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other