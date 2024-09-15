Valerie Thurman Empowers Women to Transform Their Lives in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition

Valerie Thurman

Life Coach Shares Her Inspiring Story of Resilience and Growth in International Bestseller.

CO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing is proud to announce that Life Coach Valerie Thurman is featured in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition. This latest edition of the acclaimed series, which highlights the extraordinary journeys of women overcoming significant challenges, has achieved the number one spot in 25 categories across three countries, cementing its status as an international bestseller.Unstoppable! Volume 4 brings together the compelling narratives of 25 remarkable women from around the world, each sharing their stories of overcoming adversity to achieve personal and professional success. Following the success of the first three volumes, this latest installment continues to inspire readers by showcasing the strength, grit, and determination of women who refuse to be held back by life’s challenges.Among these empowering voices is Valerie Thurman, a dedicated Life Coach who has made it her mission to help women transform their lives by overcoming past traumas and taking control of their futures. Valerie’s chapter in Unstoppable! Volume 4 offers a deeply personal look at her own journey of growth and the valuable lessons she has learned along the way."I wanted to share my story with other women who have been in similar circumstances," Valerie Thurman explains. "I want others to know that if you keep going and moving forward, you can create a different life for yourself and your family. If I can do it, then others can do it as well. You are not stuck where you are now; with action, you can create a different life."Valerie's story in Unstoppable! Volume 4 is a powerful testament to the transformative power of resilience and personal development. Her journey from feeling trapped to creating a fulfilling and successful life is a potential inspiration to women everywhere. Valerie believes that by sharing her experiences, she can encourage others to take the first steps toward positive change."As a Life Coach, I help women work through their past traumas so they can release them," she commented "Once you know how to work through the things holding you back, you can take action to change your life. It’s about increasing confidence and realizing you are in control of your own destiny. My story is a reminder that, no matter how challenging things may seem, it is possible to create a better life."In her work, Valerie Thurman emphasizes the importance of clarity and mindset in achieving personal goals. She encourages women to start by pausing and getting clear on their desired outcomes, a crucial step toward becoming unstoppable."One tip I would suggest for women to become unstoppable is to first pause and get clear on their desired outcome," Valerie advises. "Once you know exactly where you want to go, you need to work on your inner self and mindset to start moving differently. Stay focused on doing the work day in and day out, and one day you will look up and realize you have created your desired outcome."Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition is the voice of a movement celebrating the powerful drive and achievements of women from all walks of life. By sharing her story, Valerie Thurman joins a powerful community of women dedicated to uplifting and inspiring others to realize their full potential.For more information about Valerie Thurman and her work as a Life Coach, please follow her on Facebook.

