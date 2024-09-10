Surcheros® Expands Georgia Footprint with Rincon Grand Opening

The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive Free Burritos for a Year*

RINCON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros® , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is continuing to expand across Georgia! The emerging fast-casual concept is celebrating the grand opening of its latest location in Rincon on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Join us at 612 Towne Park Loop for a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. The best part? The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive Free Burritos for a Year*!Seasoned franchisees Brian Smith and Doug Puryear, who have a strong track record with the brand, are eager to welcome their 9th Surcheros restaurant in Rincon. Smith and Puryear also operate the Brunswick, Valdosta (Oak) Hinesville, Blackshear, Statesboro, Savannah, Kingsland, and Valdosta (Baytree) locations.“Doug and I are incredibly excited to open our 9th Surcheros location and bring its Fresh-Mex flavors to the vibrant Rincon community,” said Brian Smith, Co-Owner of the Rincon Surcheros. “Rincon is a rapidly growing and dynamic area, and we look forward to serving the local residents!”The community is encouraged to attend the Rincon Surcheros grand opening, which will feature music, giveaways, and more! Attendees can savor various Fresh-Mex favorites, including freshly made tacos, grilled burritos, bowls and quesadillas with premium meat or vegetable choices. The menu also includes over 25 toppings and signature sauces to complement the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil' Ones menu designed just for them, and guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.The Rincon location is 2,772 sq. ft. and includes an indoor dining room and a spacious patio with plenty of parking, a salsa bar, and a self-service line where guests can walk through to customize their meals. Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup or delivery. The location also offers catering for parties of 10 or more.The Rincon Surcheros will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.To take advantage of the offers during the Rincon grand opening, download the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow the brand on Instagram @Surcheros.*The Free Burritos for a Year offer is valid for the first 50 guests who make a purchase at the restaurant and scan their receipt in the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

