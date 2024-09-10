Energy Marketing Conferences Unveils Nominees for the “Leadership and Integrity Award” at EMC22

Who will win the Leadership and Integrity Award?

"The Largest Retail Energy Conference in North America Returns: EMC22 Promises Unmatched Insights, Networking, and Innovation in Las Vegas"

These companies lead not only in the energy industry but also in philanthropy, supporting communities, and climate action. Their leadership and commitment to positive impact is truly inspiring.” — Jack Doueck

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Marketing Conferences , LLC proudly announces the nominees for the coveted "Leadership and Integrity Award" at the highly anticipated EMC22 conference. This landmark event, taking place on September 23-24, 2024 for the first time at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, marks EMC’s twenty-second bi-annual gathering of top professionals in the retail energy industry.Under the powerful theme ‘Retail Energy 2.0: The Future of Competitive Energy, EMC22 promises to be a transformative experience for all attendees. Featuring Keynote speaker Brandon Schwenter, CEO of Priority Power , one of the largest independent providers of energy management services and infrastructure solutions for commercial and industrial customers across more than 40 U.S. states. It will also include 40 leading sponsors and an exhibit hall packed with 30 top-tier exhibitors, the event will offer attendees access to over 60 industry experts through ten pre-conference sessions and six thought-provoking panels. The fast-paced Fastball Pitch Competition, extensive networking opportunities at breakfasts and luncheons, and two vibrant evening receptions, including the Supplier-Broker Exchange, are all on the agenda.With over 400 attendees, EMC22 stands as the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America, offering unparalleled networking and business development opportunities in a dynamic, in-person setting.With energy professionals from across the U.S. gathering for EMC22, the excitement is building for the event's prestigious lineup of speakers and presentations, including leaders from:Organizations:• U.S. Air Force Office of Energy Assurance• The Energy Professional Association (TEPA)• Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL)• Retail Energy Supply Association (RESA)• LEAN ENERGY, USA (CCA)Suppliers:• American PowerNet (APN)• Atlantic Energy• Branch Energy• Catalyst Energy Management• Clearview Energy• CPV Retail Energy• David Energy• EDF Energy Trading• Eligo Energy• ENE Buyer• Energywell• Engie• Great American Gas and Electric• Mansfield P&G• NRG• NTherm• Shell Energy Solutions• Spark Energy / Via Renewables• …and many more!Every aspect of EMC22 has been meticulously curated to deliver maximum value for participants. Whether it's breakfasts, luncheons, networking breaks, or lively evening receptions, each element fosters meaningful connections and elevates learning experiences.The prestigious Leadership and Integrity Award, sponsored by POWWR , will recognize companies that have made an exceptional impact through their contributions to their communities and the energy sector. This year’s distinguished nominees include Catalyst Energy, Clearview Energy, David Energy, IGS Energy, Park Power, Think Energy and Vistra EnergyJack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Energy Marketing Conferences, praised the nominees, stating, “These companies are leading the way, not only in the energy industry but also through their philanthropy, support for underprivileged communities, and initiatives to combat climate change. Their leadership and dedication to making a positive impact is truly inspiring.”For professionals in the retail energy sector, EMC22 is the must-attend event of the year.To view the complete agenda, register for the conference, or watch an exclusive sneak peek video, visit the Energy Marketing ConferencesEMC22 Sneak Peek Video: https://youtu.be/FDBF_XWQTL4 EMC21 Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/W3kqi-DDfA4 About Energy Marketing Conferences:Since its founding in 2013, Energy Marketing Conferences has been dedicated to promoting the growth of the competitive energy industry and expanding consumer choice in North America. Hosting the industry's largest events biannually to engage, educate and empower—EMC provides an unparalleled conference experience at top-tier venues. Each event brings together a diverse mix of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers, offering a dynamic agenda filled with learning, innovation, and networking opportunities at an affordable cost.Press Contact:Christina Corcoranccorcoran@energymarketingconferences.com

EMC21 Highlights

