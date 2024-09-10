Trefoil Group Merges with BrandStar

Trefoil Group CEO Mary Scheibel and President Jill Schroeder

Trefoil Group strengthens M&A niche with expanded capabilities for B2B and PE client base.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trefoil Group , an integrated B2B marketing agency, has merged with South Florida-based BrandStar , a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company. The acquisition marks BrandStar’s flagship B2B agency investment.Focused on driving mid-market B2B company growth, Trefoil Group delivers multi-channel strategic marketing programs that accelerate business performance. The agency’s proven approach and earned reputation for delivering measurable results have positioned it as a go-to marketing agency for PE firms’ portfolio companies that must meet stakeholder expectations in condensed timeframes.Trefoil Group’s client base spans a wide range of markets, including manufacturing, medical device, logistics, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, among others. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with clients throughout the U.S., Trefoil Group was founded by Mary Scheibel in 1991.“Over the last five years, B2B marketing has significantly changed,” said Jill Schroeder, President of Trefoil Group. “It is a multi-channel, multi-touch game in a visual and digital world. This merger accelerates our ability to deliver B2B marketing that continues to drive our clients’ businesses forward with measurable returns.”“For companies growing through acquisition, our understanding of how to integrate new brands to add more customer value, drive the cross-sell and accelerate the utilization of digital channels is critical to their success, adds Scheibel, CEO of Trefoil Group. “Joining BrandStar’s family of companies furthers our ability to do this more effectively and quickly. We are excited about collaborating with such a forward-thinking enterprise.”Access to BrandStar’s family of companies deepens Trefoil Group’s digital and public relations bench strength and expands its creative competencies through BrandStar’s pioneering virtual and mixed-reality production capabilities. BrandStar’s award-winning TV programming, among them Inside the Blueprint, airs on Bloomberg, FOX Business, LifeTime Television and numerous syndicated outlets.Trefoil will maintain its home office in Milwaukee, along with its current team.“We are pleased to be working with Mary and her extremely talented team,” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “She has more than three decades of not only success, but the respect of her clients and peers. Adding Trefoil’s expertise to BrandStar’s ecosystem is an absolute win/win for all.”Terms of the merger remain confidential. Mark Kuether of Sunbelt Business Advisors represented Trefoil Group.###About BrandStarBrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves on being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com About Trefoil GroupAn integrated marketing communications firm, Trefoil Group creates brands and marketing programs that increase market share and build business value. Leveraging data-driven insights, our innovative, integrated marketing programs are designed to differentiate, drive engagement, and elevate market perceptions of our clients. Built on a belief that marketing must accelerate strategic growth, Trefoil Group is committed to delivering transformational marketing that drives businesses forward. For more information about Trefoil Group, visit us at www.trefoilgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

