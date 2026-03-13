Lavish Event Rentals Celebrates Orlando Expansion with Activated Showroom Event

Lavish Event Rentals

Guests enjoyed an exclusive preview of the designer tableware and custom furnishings set to redefine luxury events in Central Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavish Event Rentals , Florida’s premier luxury event furnishings and décor brand, celebrated the grand opening of its Orlando showroom with an intimate evening showcasing its curated collection of designer tableware and custom furnishings.The private cocktail event at Lavish Event Rentals Orlando welcomed community members and local event and wedding industry professionals. Guests enjoyed crafted cocktails, light bites and live music while exploring how the 2,500-square-foot showroom offerings will set a new benchmark for luxury event rentals in Central Florida.“Orlando has become one of the fastest-growing hubs for weddings, hospitality and corporate activations in the Southeast, and our showroom in Winter Park is ideally positioned to serve the city’s booming luxury event scene,” said Raul Rodriguez, Founder of Lavish Event Rentals. “Tonight’s event was a chance to introduce Lavish to the local community and showcase the ways we can bring elevated experiences to any event.”Located at 2125 Fairbanks Ave., Lavish Event Rentals Orlando features approximately $1 million in curated tableware and designer furniture from world-renowned brands such as Hermès, Versace, Baccarat and Christofle. The showroom also offers a diverse selection of custom-built furnishings and timeless designs by globally acclaimed creatives such as Phillipe Starck, Frank Gehry, Florence Knoll and Charles and Ray Eames.The Orlando showroom represents approximately 15% of Lavish’s total inventory and will rotate selections quarterly to provide fresh inspiration to Central Florida’s event professionals. Across its full collection, roughly 25% consists of original, one-of-a-kind designs created in-house, with new pieces introduced on an ongoing basis.As one of the few event rental companies in the country with in-house fabrication capabilities, Lavish Event Rentals is backed by its 50,000-square-foot warehouse of luxury furnishings and décor located in Miami. Lavish offers Pantone-matched finishes, exclusive patterns and brand-specific detailing, providing event professionals with a distinct level of creative control while ensuring streamlined production from concept to execution.Blending artistry and comfort, Lavish Event Rentals’ furniture collection brings timeless style and refined elegance to any event. Lavish’s signature designs have defined high-profile events for luxury brands such as Aston Martin, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. since 2010.Lavish Event Rentals was born out of 2R Creative , the Miami-based experiential design and production firm founded by Rodriguez in 2000. From Art Basel installations to immersive brand moments for global leaders including Gucci, American Express and Moët & Chandon, 2R Creative has produced South Florida’s most visually iconic events. Lavish was realized as an extension of the firm’s creative vision dedicated exclusively to luxury event rentals.To learn more or book your next luxury rental experience, visit www.lavisheventrentals.com ###About Lavish Event RentalsLavish Event Rentals is a design-driven luxury brand redefining the standard of event furnishings. With a curated approach and a passion for craftsmanship, Lavish offers more than rentals, it delivers an experience. Known for its signature style and exclusive inventory, Lavish partners with planners, designers, and visionaries to transform spaces into unforgettable moments. From high-profile weddings to branded corporate experiences, Lavish blends form, function, and flair to bring every creative vision to life with effortless sophistication.

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