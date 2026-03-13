Gatsby Florida Partners with Hedrick Brothers Construction for 'The Modern' at Palm Beach Gardens

Gatsby Florida Aims for Mid-Year Groundbreaking for “The Modern”

We value the trust Gatsby Florida has placed in our team and look forward to delivering a project that reflects both their vision and the standards our company is known for.” — Dale Hedrick, Founder and CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gatsby Florida , a premier developer of high-profile commercial and residential properties across South Florida, is proud to announce that it has officially selected Hedrick Brothers Construction as the general contractor for The Modern at Palm Beach Gardens. This milestone partnership sets the stage for a mid-year groundbreaking of the 220,000 square foot Class A Office located at 11200 RCA Center Drive in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.The selection of Hedrick Brothers Construction reflects Gatsby Florida’s commitment to unparalleled quality and structural excellence. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Hedrick Brothers has earned a formidable reputation as one of Florida’s most respected builders, known for a "quality-driven" approach and a diverse and selective portfolio that includes everything from historic landmarks to high-tech aerospace facilities. By partnering with a firm with nearly five decades of local expertise, Gatsby Florida ensures that The Modern will meet the exacting, high-end standards expected by top-tier New York corporations seeking a more favorable and stable business climate.“The Modern is a sophisticated project that requires a partner with an impeccable track record,” said Babak “Bobby” Ebrahimzadeh, President and CEO of Gatsby Florida. “Hedrick Brothers represents the gold standard for construction in South Florida, and their involvement ensures this tower will be the premier workspace in the region.”Strategically located in Palm Beach Gardens, the 8-story Class AA tower is designed to capitalize on the heavy influx of financial, legal, and Fortune 500 institutions migrating from high-tax environments. Active pre-leasing has officially begun, with the development team aggressively seeking high-profile Fortune 500 companies to join an elite roster of tenants. The project features 25,000-square-foot floorplates, a 10,000-square-foot fine-dining restaurant, and an exclusive tenant-only rooftop patio. To ensure a seamless "live, work, play" experience, the building will also house a state-of-the-art fitness center, conference/media center, a 6-level parking garage with ample EV charging, and full-building generator backup. There will also be 7,000 square feet of quick-serve restaurants and service users on street level of the garage.“Projects like The Modern represent the kind of thoughtful development that continues to elevate Palm Beach County’s business community,” said Dale Hedrick, Founder and CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction. “We value the trust Gatsby Florida has placed in our team and look forward to delivering a project that reflects both their vision and the standards our company is known for.”The Modern joins Gatsby’s distinguished portfolio, which includes the 100% leased DiVosta Towers, currently home to financial giants like J.P. Morgan and Stifel. As the area sees massive residential growth with 1,000 new apartments opening nearby, The Modern stands poised to become the new epicenter of corporate excellence in South Florida.Leasing inquiries are being handled by Darryl Kaplan of Darryl R. Kaplan Company at (954) 850-8500 or dkaplan@drkcompany.com. For more information on the developers and builders, visit gatsbyflorida.com and hedrickbrothers.com.###About Gatsby Florida: Gatsby Florida is a privately owned, multifaceted real estate services company that brings a unique blend of industry expertise, creative problem-solving, and resourcefulness to every deal. With nearly four decades of experience in real estate development, investment, and management, Gatsby Florida has consistently delivered exceptional results and has developed a proven track record within the communities in which it operates. As a family-owned and vertically integrated company, Gatsby Florida ensures high standards of quality control at every step of the process, resulting in successful investment outcomes and tenant satisfaction. With strong relationships with lenders, brokers, tenants, and other stakeholders, Gatsby makes every investment personal and takes pride in every acquisition. For more information, visit gatsbyflorida.comAbout Hedrick Brothers Construction: Hedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.com.

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