Town of Hilton Head Island, OneStreet Residential break ground on Northpoint on Jarvis Creek workforce housing community

Northpoint on Jarvis Creek

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the local workforce will soon have a new neighborhood to consider thanks to a public-private partnership among the Town of Hilton Head Island, OneStreet Residential, and RBC Community Investments (RBC-CI). The organizations celebrated the new neighborhood’s groundbreaking with a community ceremony on Feb. 12.“Today marks an important milestone for our community. Northpoint is more than housing; it will be a vibrant neighborhood offering activities, programs and amenities designed to help its residents connect with each other,” said Mayor Alan Perry. “For Town Council, it’s an honor to help the community invest in what we value and to help facilitate a robust local economy through support for our workforce.”Hilton Head Island Town Manager Marc Orlando noted that the day’s ceremony reflected thoughtful planning, persistence, collaboration, and a shared belief that the community deserves workforce housing solutions that last for generations to come.“Groundbreakings always matter, but this one feels different,” he said. “Moments like this should remind us that local government, at its best, is about creating lasting community value through places where people can live and thrive. And, that workforce housing solutions can be both practical and visionary, showing other communities across the nation that public-private partnerships can deliver meaningful, positive impact.”As part of the public-private partnership, the Town provides a 65-year ground lease, $1 million to support eligible site work with contributions secured from the American Rescue Plan Fund, affordability covenants to maintain a workforce neighborhood in perpetuity, zoning entitlements, long-term programming support and vision.OneStreet Residential’s role involves design, permitting, financing, project management, construction, lease-up, long-term programming and property management.“Northpoint on Jarvis Creek is a connected neighborhood for the people who keep Hilton Head Island running, so that this essential workforce can finally live where they work, protecting the island’s future, economy, and sense of community,” said Brendan Barr, OneStreet Residential Managing Partner. “For more information and to sign up to receive community updates, please visit northpointonjarviscreek.com.”Upon completion, Northpoint is slated to offer 157 units on 11 acres, comprised of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with rental rates attainable for households with incomes ranging from 60 to 150 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). Based on Beaufort County’s 2025 AMI, a family of three could earn between $59,520 and $148,800 to qualify to live at Northpoint and enjoy amenities and programming that prioritize a high quality of life for the Island’s workforce, including teachers, law enforcement, hospitality workers, skilled tradesmen, and health care providers. At least 50 percent of the units will cater to households earning between 60 and 80 percent of the AMI.Northpoint is RBC-CI’s first nontax credit workforce housing initiative, which is intended to increase the supply of housing for middle-income families.“This development is for ‘the missing middle;’ there’s affordable and there’s market rate, but what about the people in between,” said Brian Flanagan, RBC-CI Managing Director. “This workforce housing development is for those individuals, with rents based on income so that they can put groceries on the table, cover medical costs, and save for the future. We are excited to be a part of this, for the future residents who will call Northpoint on Jarvis Creek home.”Next Steps and More InformationThe following offers a tentative, high-level schedule for Northpoint on Jarvis Creek, managed by OneStreet Residential:• Tenants Register Interest - Feb 2026.• Secure Tenants (Lease Up) - Summer of 2026.• First Apartments Available – Early 2027.• Substantial Completion - Summer 2027.“As the general contractor, CF Evans is committed to delivering a high-quality housing community that reflects the vision established by the Town and its partners. That means careful attention to durability, safety, safety, sustainability, and craftsmanship at every stage of construction.,” said Rusty Porter, CF Evans Executive Vice President. “Being good neighbors during construction is a responsibility we take seriously. We will work to minimize disruption, maintain clean and organized job sites, communicate clearly, and prioritize safety for residents, visitors, and workers alike.”Public Infrastructure and InvestmentThe Town will improve signage, crosswalks, pathways, and access points through the United States Postal Service (USPS) location on William Hilton Parkway and along Gumtree Road to improve safety and connectivity, and livability throughout the area. This work will advance along with the construction schedule of the Northpoint on Jarvis Creek neighborhood.This new workforce housing public-private partnership advances workforce housing opportunities through a balanced and long-term approach that supports economic vitality and community well-being, as outlined in the Town’s 2026-2028 Strategic Action Plan.To review frequently asked questions, watch a video about the development, and keep track of construction progress, visit Northpoint Workforce Housing Public-Private Partnership on the Town’s website.To learn more about Northpoint on Jarvis Creek’s features and amenities, and to register interest in applying to live at Northpoint on Jarvis Creek, visit northpointonjarviscreek.com.###About OneStreet ResidentialOneStreet Residential is an Atlanta-based owner, developer, and property manager focused on creating best-in-class, boutique-scale communities people love to call home. Since 1988, OneStreet has been dedicated to positively impacting the lives of its residents, associates, and neighbors one community at a time. OneStreet takes pride in crafting sustainable living spaces that become assets to their surrounding neighborhoods long after the communities open. OneStreet has created more than 130 communities representing over $1 billion in investments, a majority of which are workforce and mixed-income communities located throughout the Southeast. For more information, please visit onestreetres.com.About RBC and RBC Community InvestmentsRoyal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.RBC Community Investments is part of the Municipal Finance team within RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of RBC. RBC Community Investments is a leading syndicator of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Renewable Energy Tax Credits, State Tax Credits, Historic Tax Credits, and New Markets Tax Credits and capital provider of Workforce Housing Equity Investments. By creating well-structured investments, our team of experienced professionals craft equity solutions that help drive the successful development of affordable multifamily communities and renewable energy projects nationwide. Please visit rbccm.com/communityinvestments.About CF Evans ConstructionFounded in 1948 and headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, CF Evans Construction is a nationally recognized general contractor specializing in multifamily, mixed-use, and senior living communities throughout the Southeastern United States. With more than seven decades of experience, the firm is known for delivering complex projects with precision, integrity, and a people-first approach that has made it a trusted partner for many of the region’s leading developers and investors. For more information, visit www.cfevans.com

