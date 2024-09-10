MPD Statement on Overnight Incidents

Overnight, groups of individuals decided to destroy property and burglarize businesses throughout our city, specifically in the City Center and Georgetown areas, along with a store in the H Street Corridor, a store in Logan Circle, and a store north of Columbia Heights. We immediately increased our police resources in the impacted areas. Preliminary, MPD is investigating six burglaries and six destruction of property offenses in those areas. Thanks to the quick work of officers, five people were taken into custody for charges including burglary and fleeing from law enforcement. MPD detectives continue to investigate these offenses, and we will hold offenders accountable.

As a result of the incidents overnight, MPD will continue to maintain an increased police presence throughout the city.

MPD does not tolerate acts of violence or destruction of property. Anyone with information regarding these offenses is encouraged to contact our Real Time Crime Center at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.