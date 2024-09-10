Submit Release
Global position of English law: International Data Insights 2024

English law and the quality of dispute resolution in England and Wales underpins international trade and investment in the UK, the second largest legal market in the world.

Our research examines the performance of the UK’s main dispute resolution centres in comparison to international courts and arbitration centres in other jurisdictions – including New York, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong – and assesses the economic value of English law.

Key findings from our research include:

  • the London Commercial Court remains the leading international centre for the resolution of complex commercial litigation
  • more maritime disputes are referred to London than anywhere else in the world
  • English law is frequently chosen by parties as the governing law in international arbitration
  • the value of UK legal services exports to other countries continues to rise, reflecting a growing demand internationally for expertise in English law

How to use this research

Our report is an objective, evidence-based assessment of the international standing of our jurisdiction and the global use of English law.

It’s also a practical tool that you can use to inform your clients on the widespread use of English law and London’s commercial dispute resolution centres.

Share our research with prospective clients to highlight the benefits of using English law to achieve their goals.

Commercial dispute resolution

England and Wales remains a global legal centre for commercial litigation and arbitration, with particular dominance in the maritime sector.

Litigation

The London Commercial Court (LCC) remains the leading international court for the resolution of complex commercial disputes, delivering more (written) judgments annually than other major commercial courts, including:

  • New York Commercial Division
  • Dubai International Financial Centre’s Civil and Commercial Division
  • Qatar International Court

The LCC also has an excellent track record of handling cases quickly and efficiently.

Nearly half of contested trials (46%) in the London Commercial Court were completed in just four working days between October 2022 and September 2023, consistent with findings from our 2023 research.

