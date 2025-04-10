Parliamentary briefing: Illegal Migration Bill - second reading

We prepared a briefing that outlined our view of on the Illegal Migration Bill for the second reading, which took place on 10 May.

The Bill brings forward a range of comprehensive restrictions on asylum claims from those arriving in the UK by unofficial routes.

The briefing contains our views on the following areas, where we have repeatedly raised our concerns:

non-compliance with international law

access to justice

unworkability

Read a full timeline of the bill's history, including what actions we've taken at each stage.