Parliamentary briefing: Illegal Migration Bill - second reading
We prepared a briefing that outlined our view of on the Illegal Migration Bill for the second reading, which took place on 10 May.
The Bill brings forward a range of comprehensive restrictions on asylum claims from those arriving in the UK by unofficial routes.
The briefing contains our views on the following areas, where we have repeatedly raised our concerns:
- non-compliance with international law
- access to justice
- unworkability
Read a full timeline of the bill's history, including what actions we've taken at each stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.