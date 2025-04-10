Submit Release
Parliamentary briefing: Illegal Migration Bill - report stage

We’ve prepared a briefing which outlines our view on the Illegal Migration Bill ahead of the report stage in parliament, which begins on 26 April.

The Illegal Migration Bill brings forward a range of comprehensive restrictions on asylum claims from those arriving in the UK by unofficial routes.

We are concerned the bill may be incompatible with our international obligations, will diminish access to justice for everyone caught by its provisions, and ultimately will be unworkable.

Find out more information about our views on the bill and what actions we’re taking.

The briefing contains our views and suggested amendments relating to:

  • non-compliance with international law
  • access to justice
  • unworkability

