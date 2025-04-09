Submit Release
Parliamentary Briefing - Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill: committee stage

We are seriously concerned that the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill may be incompatible with our international obligations, and that it sets a dangerous legal and constitutional precedent by legislating to overturn an evidence-based finding of fact by UK courts.

Our briefing – prepared ahead of the committee stage on 16 January – explains in detail why we believe the Bill:

  • is constitutionally improper
  • bars access to justice
  • is unworkable

