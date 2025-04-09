Parliamentary Briefing - Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill: committee stage
We are seriously concerned that the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill may be incompatible with our international obligations, and that it sets a dangerous legal and constitutional precedent by legislating to overturn an evidence-based finding of fact by UK courts.
Our briefing – prepared ahead of the committee stage on 16 January – explains in detail why we believe the Bill:
- is constitutionally improper
- bars access to justice
- is unworkable
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.