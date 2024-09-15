Linda Lombard Empowers Women to Embrace Their Purpose in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition

Linda Lombard

Life Coach Shares Her Journey of Self-Discovery and Personal Growth in Global Best-Selling new Anthology.

SOUTH AFRICA, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly announces the inclusion of Life Coach Linda Lombard in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition. This latest volume of the Unstoppable! series, which highlights the powerful stories of women overcoming significant life challenges, has achieved breakthrough recognition, reaching the number one position in 25 categories across three countries, confirming its status as an international bestseller.Unstoppable! Volume 4 gathers the true inspirational stories of 25 women from unique backgrounds, each sharing their journey of resilience, self-discovery, and self-improvement. Building on the success of the previous books in the series, this edition continues to inspire readers by showcasing the strength and determination of women who have turned adversity into powerful opportunities for all-around growth.Linda Lombard’s story is a compelling addition to this anthology. As a Life Coach, Linda is dedicated to helping women discover their true passions and build lives that are aligned with their deepest values and dreams. Her chapter in Unstoppable! Volume 4 reflects her commitment to guiding women through the journey of self-discovery, helping them embrace their purpose and become unstoppable.“I admire women who can write their stories and always thought I don’t have a story to tell. Until I started to do inner work,” Linda Lombard shares. “When this opportunity arose, I grabbed it because I know there are women out there that think like I used to think. Every person is valuable, and every story is worth telling.”Linda’s narrative in Unstoppable! Volume 4 is a heartfelt and honest account of her journey from self-doubt to self-empowerment. By sharing her own experiences, Linda aims to provide a source of inspiration and encouragement, showing other women that they too can overcome their limiting beliefs and achieve their full potential.“So nervous, however, I choose to believe it is excitement!” Linda says about becoming a best-selling author. “I still struggle to be vulnerable and now I have jumped into the deep side of the pool. I can’t hide anymore and I embrace this as a huge learning opportunity—to handle limiting beliefs better and to grow to my full potential.”Linda Lombard’s mission is to empower women to find their true passion and pursue it with determination. She believes that when a woman discovers her purpose, she becomes unstoppable. Linda’s coaching programs are designed to help women build careers that not only provide financial stability but also align with their passions and values.“When a woman has found her true passion, she is unstoppable!” Linda commented. “It is never-ever too late to discover that one thing that will light you up and let you do the things that need to be done to achieve your dream. Taking action on these opportunities is what makes you unstoppable.”Linda’s advice to women who want to become unstoppable is to remain open to opportunities and to embrace the journey of self-discovery with courage and an open heart.“You cannot run away from your purpose. You will always be brought back to it,” Linda advises. “When opportunities to accelerate your growth present themselves, take them up and let others support you. Be coachable and seek experienced people to help you uncover your blind spots.”For more information about Linda Lombard and her work as a Life Coach follow her on Facebook. She can also be reached via email at lindal@ballmail.co.za.

