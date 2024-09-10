Posti Group Accelerates Digital Transformation Journey with WSO2

WSO2 API Manager has empowered Posti to establish streamlined API management platform services, playing a critical role in the successful implementation of our API strategy” — Olli-Pekka Riekkinen, Integration Development Lead at Posti Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSO2 ​, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced today that Posti Group (Posti), a leading logistics player in the Nordics and Baltics, has selected WSO2 API Manager to deliver an enhanced developer experience, faster time to market and streamline operations. By adopting WSO2 solutions, Posti has consolidated overlapping technologies and streamlined its technological landscape, aligning perfectly with its strategic vision to transform.Posti is a versatile, modern, and international logistics expert owned by the government of Finland, delivering seamless logistics in the Baltic Sea region. For nearly 400 years, its overriding mission has been to foster connections between people and companies. Today, the company is committed to transforming its operations to better serve its customers in the digital age.As e-commerce continues to boom, Posti is strategically shifting from a postal-centric company to a customer-focused delivery and fulfilment powerhouse. Recognising the decline in traditional mail volumes, Posti is embracing digital transformation with a robust strategy that includes an overhaul of its API management solution.The implementation of WSO2 API Manager across Posti’s operations not only provided standardised API management services but has also empowered API product teams to accelerate development and manage APIs from a single platform. WSO2 seamlessly aligns with Posti’s API concept, empowering API product teams to focus on innovation, design and development rather than building technical capabilities.​​​With WSO2, Posti Group have seen improvements across the board, from development to deployment. Originally struggling with fragmented API management which hindered integration and slowed innovation using WSO2’s streamlined platform services, Posti can now bring products to market more quickly, ensuring a smooth user experience for its customers“WSO2 API Manager has empowered Posti to establish streamlined API management platform services, playing a critical role in the successful implementation of our API strategy” states Olli-Pekka Riekkinen, Integration Development Lead at Posti GroupAdditionally, leveraging the WSO2 Developer Portal, which features a unified API catalogue, has enabled developers to get started faster with clear documentation and built-in testing tools. Enhancing the developer experience has facilitated fast and easy API discovery, implementation and significantly reduced onboarding time.The unified API management platform has harmonised and modernised technology processes, emphasising an ‘API-first’ mindset which has resulted in enhanced operational efficiency across various areas of the business. With WSO2 at its core, Posti Group has successfully transformed its business. Read the full case study here: https: Posti Group digital transformation with WSO2 About WSO2Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organisations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognised as a leader by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

