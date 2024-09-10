Coworking Space Trends for 2024: What Users Really Want

Trends in Co-Working Space Usage Over the Past Year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With remote work and the gig economy on the rise, TechBehemoths conducted a global survey to see how IT companies are using coworking spaces in 2024 and the trends shaping this industry. TechBehemoths surveyed 1,064 IT companies from 52 countries between July 29 and August 7, 2024, to gather insights into coworking space usage, preferences, and trends.Respondents are involved in various industries, with 57.4% in web and software development, 19.2% in advertising, 10.2% in business services, 7.9% in design, and 5.3% in various fields such as cybersecurity, blockchain development, and public relations.Surprisingly or not, Small Businesses Lead the WayAlmost half (46.1%) of coworking space users come from small companies with just 2-9 team members, making these spaces ideal for startups and small businesses. Medium-sized companies (10-50 employees) also show significant engagement, while larger companies (over 50 employees) represent a smaller segment (12.5%), often using coworking spaces for specific projects or satellite offices.The survey showed that 30.9% of companies use coworking spaces occasionally, and 17.8% have adopted them as their main headquarters, while 37.5% of companies surveyed do not use coworking spaces at all.The top reasons for using coworking spaces are:- Flexibility (27.6%)- Remote work options (26.7%)- Cost efficiency (23.1%)- Collaboration opportunities (22.6%).Privacy is a top priority, with 44.7% of companies preferring private spaces in coworking environments.Medium-sized coworking spaces are the most popular, preferred by 50.7% of respondents for their balance of comfort and community. Among the most valued amenities, high-speed internet (96.7%) and meeting rooms (84.9%) are the most favored, while sustainability is increasingly important, with over 60% of respondents considering it a key factor.The survey also revealed several challenges companies face when using coworking spaces. Top concerns include privacy and security (23%), cost (17.2%), distractions and noise (13.8%), availability of meeting rooms (11.5%), professional atmosphere (9.2%), and technology issues (8%).According to the survey respondents are looking for more than just a desk and Wi-Fi in their coworking spaces. They desire recreational areas, wellness facilities, privacy, customization, networking opportunities, and access to advanced technology. Additional services like flexible access, parking options, childcare services, and eco-friendly practices are also important to some. 80 respondents are satisfied with the current offerings and do not require any additional features.The companies surveyed believe coworking spaces are on the rise, with 65.1% expecting them to become even more popular in the next two years. 15.8% think coworking spaces will lose appeal, while 19.1% believe things will remain the same.In 2024, coworking spaces are seeing some interesting shifts, such as the rise of hybrid work models, increased amenities, niche coworking spaces, a focus on sustainability, and various other trends.Key Takeaways- Coworking spaces are popular for small businesses and startups due to their flexibility and affordability.- Many use coworking spaces occasionally or as their main workspace.- Reasons for choosing coworking spaces include flexibility, networking opportunities, and collaboration.- Important amenities include high-speed Internet and meeting rooms.- Challenges like privacy, costs, and distractions still exist, but coworking spaces are expected to become even more popular with the rise of hybrid work models.TechBehemoths survey offers valuable insights for IT companies seeking to improve their work environments.What is TechBehemoths?TechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects IT companies with clients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth, TechBehemoths helps businesses find the right partners to succeed in the ever-changing digital landscape.As of today, there are 51400 listed companies from 143 countries.

