Royalton Barracks // Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2004269
TROOPER FULL NAME: Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at approximately 2305 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 12 near Tatro Hill Road, Randolph
VIOLATION(S): Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Melody Fairbanks
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/09/2024 at approximately 2305 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the town of Randolph.
The operator was identified as Melody Fairbanks (26) and it was discovered that she had a criminally suspended license. During the investigation, Fairbanks was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. She was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on October 23, 2024 at 0800 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 23, 2024 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
