Royalton Barracks // Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24B2004269

TROOPER FULL NAME: Daniel Arrato              

STATION:  Royalton Barracks               

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  09/09/2024 at approximately 2305 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  RT 12 near Tatro Hill Road, Randolph

VIOLATION(S):  Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Melody Fairbanks                         

AGE:  26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Rochester, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/09/2024 at approximately 2305 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the town of Randolph.

 

The operator was identified as Melody Fairbanks (26) and it was discovered that she had a criminally suspended license. During the investigation, Fairbanks was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. She was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on October 23, 2024 at 0800 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  October 23, 2024 at 0800 hours

COURT:  Orange County 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

