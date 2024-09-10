Royalton Barracks // Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2004269

TROOPER FULL NAME: Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at approximately 2305 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 12 near Tatro Hill Road, Randolph

VIOLATION(S): Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Melody Fairbanks

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/09/2024 at approximately 2305 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the town of Randolph.

The operator was identified as Melody Fairbanks (26) and it was discovered that she had a criminally suspended license. During the investigation, Fairbanks was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks for processing. She was later cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on October 23, 2024 at 0800 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 23, 2024 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes