Adaaran Prestige Vadoo Propagating Sustainability in the Maldives

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is renowned for possessing one of the most captivating reefs in the Maldives.

Vadoo is a small property in the Maldives yet has a big heart for embedding sustainability into its operations and practice.” — General Manager Sanjaya Senanayake

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A short boat ride from the Maldivian capital Male, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is the Northern jewel in the South Male Atoll. For more than a decade, travellers have journeyed to this all-inclusive luxury resort to experience the pristine aquamarine lagoon and coral reef.In recognition of their continued dedication to marine conservation and sustainable tourism, Green Globe recently certified Adaaran Prestige Vadoo with a compliance score of 86%. The resort was evaluated against 33 sustainability criteria and underwent an on-site verification inspection by a Green Globe accredited auditor.General Manager Sanjaya Senanayake said, “We are proud to say that we were the first over-water villas in the Maldives and have since gained a reputation as a honeymooner's paradise. However, with this recognition comes a great responsibility to preserve and protect the natural environment that draws visitors to our shores.”“We have taken many steps to reduce our environmental impact and promote sustainable practices at Vadoo. We have eliminated single-use plastics with the installation of our on-site water bottling plant and have implemented energy efficient practices throughout the resort. Vadoo is a small property in the Maldives yet has a big heart for embedding sustainability into its operations and practice,” added GM Senanayake.In recognition of the damage plastic pollution is having on the oceans of the world, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo has closed its doors to plastic bottles. The resort has taken the initiative to install its own in-house water purification and glass bottling plant that eliminates the reliance on single-use water bottles. The opening of the water bottling plant in October 2022 at Vadoo Island has made a significant attempt to kick the plastic bottle habit eventually. Last year their inhouse water bottling plant produced more than 55,000 water bottles. While generously satisfying their guests’ needs, the resort no longer has to import and dispose of the equivalent number of single use bottles.Adaaran Prestige Vadoo has also installed additional technology to recycle the significant amount of waste produced by a world-class luxury resort. An investment of USD35,000 has been made to bring a wet garbage digester machine to the island, which converts food and kitchen waste into a valuable soil additive. Last year this accelerated composting technology converted just over 110 tonnes of waste into approximately 27 tonnes of soil improver.Taking advantage of this wealth of fertiliser, the resort conducts a regular tree planting campaign designed to elevate the visual aesthetics and in harmony with nature ambiance. During the year, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo conducted two tree planting initiatives aligned with the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer and Earth Day. These campaigns are conducted in collaboration with employees and guests.Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is renowned for possessing one of the most captivating reefs in the Maldives. To maintain its beauty, the resort consistently undertakes reef-cleaning endeavours in collaboration with their trusted dive partners. Last year multiple beach and reef cleaning initiatives were undertaken with more than 50 participants. And on World Ocean Day, a coral planting project was held with 1.2 square meters taken up with the propagation of local coral species.About Adaaran Prestige Vadoo MaldivesThe Premium All-Inclusive Offering at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo Maldives allows you to holiday like royalty. Dine as you please at the resort’s five restaurants and bars, serving only the freshest ingredients sourced from the Maldives and across the globe. Prepare to laze upon sugary soft sand beaches and dive into aquamarine waters brimming with vibrant marine life with a stay at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo Maldives. Set on a heavenly, adults-only island, this five-star paradise offers all-inclusive food and drink and personalised butler services, ensuring a luxury stay you’re unlikely to forget.For more information on the sustainability story, you can reach toTharaka AppuhamyGeneral Manager - Talent Management & Quality Assurance(Sustainability)6th Floor ,H. Thuniya, Boduthakurufaanu MaguMale, Republic of Maldives.Tel :+960 332 3323talentmle@aitkenspence.lk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.