I-64 Nitro off ramp (Exit 45) to close for overhead sign work

Page Content

The eastbound Nitro off ramp on Interstate 64 (Exit 45) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2024, to 1 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2024, for work on overhead signage.

The posted detour is 8.88 miles. Eastbound traffic wishing to go to Nitro should take the St. Albans exit (Exit 44), turn right onto WV 817 South, turn left onto US 60 (MacCorkle Avenue), turn left onto Third Street in St. Albans, cross the bridge over the Kanawha River, turn left onto WV 25, and continue to Nitro.​​

