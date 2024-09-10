County Route 64, Rush Run Road, will be closed starting Monday, September 9, 2024

Page Content County Route 64, Rush Run Road, will be closed at milepost 2.55 starting Monday, September 9, 2024, through September 27, 2024, for a drainage structure repair project. The road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The recommended detour routes are as follows: Doddridge County Route 19, Grove Summers Road. WV 18, Dis Debar Road, and Gilmer County Route4, Rush Run Road. ​​

