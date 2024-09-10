Single Lane Closure on WV 14, Across the Fifth Street Bridge, Beginning Monday, September 09, 2024

Page Content

There will be a single lane closure on WV 14, across the Fifth Street Bridge, northbound, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 9, 2024, through Friday, September 13, 2024, for an expansion joint repair.



Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​