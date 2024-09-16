Adaaran Club Rannalhi Enriching their Island Home in the Maldives

Adaaran Club Rannalhi

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located on the South Male Atoll, Adaaran Club Rannalhi strives to foster a community of responsible travellers who grasp the significance and fragility of this island’s distinct biodiversity. By acquainting guests with their ecosystem's intricacies and delicate equilibrium, the resort aspires to encourage active contributions to conservation endeavours. Green Globe has recently certified Adaaran Club Rannalhi acknowledging its ongoing investment in sustainable tourism and constant improvements. Achieving a compliance score of 88% places Adaaran Club Rannalhi as a leader in its region and recognises the positive impact of its innovative projects.General Manager Dushantha Perera said, “I strongly believe in the importance of promoting sustainable tourism practices as a means of protecting the environment. To this end, we have implemented a range of initiatives to reduce our environmental impact and support the local community. In the last fiscal year, we invested in a water bottling plant to reduce the use of plastic water bottles at the resort. This initiative has significantly reduced our plastic waste output on the island.”“We have also implemented a food waste composting program to reduce our waste output and promote sustainable food practices. In addition to these initiatives, we have also launched a coral planting campaign to support the restoration of coral reefs in the Maldives. Coral reefs are essential to the marine ecosystem, and we are proud to support efforts to protect and preserve them,” added GM Dushantha Perera.Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s Save the Lungs Save the Ocean campaign has delivered four coral planting projects, which cover up to 162 square meters. After careful research on the house-reef was undertaken over several months to identify coral species that would thrive in the resort’s lagoon, a selection of specific corals followed. The carefully chosen and nurtured corals were then dressed in special iron frames made by the resort’s maintenance team. Resort staff and guests all took part in the projects and totalled 386 participants, with 920 soft and finger coral set for propagation across an area of 162 square meters.Back on Rannalhi island, the resort has made significant investments in both a water bottling plant and a wet garbage digester machine. This machinery has made a major difference to reducing plastic and recycling waste. Last year alone, more than 82,000 water bottles were produced in-house on the island, resulting in the equivalent number of plastic bottles no longer being needed. At the same time the wet garbage digester machine produced 25,210 kilograms of eco-friendly soil additives from 75,310 kilograms of food and kitchen waste.To protect the island for future generations, a biodiversity survey of Rannalhi Island has been completed and communicated with all resort stakeholders. In Maldives's warm and humid tropical climate, 583 plant species have been recorded. 260 species are native species and 323 species are cultivated. Native plants play an important role in the prevention of beach erosion and protection against large waves. 300 plant species are used in traditional medicinal practices in the Maldives.To further enrich Rannalhi’s natural environment a tree planting campaign supported by 55 guests and resort associates, introduced 100 new flowering trees across the island. The Rannalhi vegetable garden also continued to grow abundant organic produce. Utilizing limited available space, excellent harvests were achieved including 48 kilograms of vegetables, 300 kilograms of bananas and 2,486 coconuts.While sustainability continues as a way of life on Rannalhi, the resort regularly celebrates commemorative days along with visitors from around the world. To foster awareness and create a deeper connection to nature, culture, and the world, the resort marks the occurrence of World Water Day, Earth Hour, International Mother Earth Day, International Women's Day, World Ocean Day, World Health Day, World Tourism Day, International Day for Biological Diversity, and International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. These celebrations have been enthusiastically observed with a total participation of over 500 guests, employees, and members of the local community.About Adaaran Club RannalhiSitting on the white sand beach of South Male Atoll, the rooms of Adaaran Club Rannalhi Hotel offer beautiful views of the ocean. Guests can indulge in the picturesque scenery of this tropical island and even explore the ocean to view untouched natural resources in this Maldivian island. Apart from its wonderful location, Adaaran Club Rannalhi Hotel features bungalows with a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere of the ocean. A great place for a holiday amidst nature, vacationers can also experience water activities like catamaran, canoe, and banana-boat rides, windsurfing, and water skiing. Adaaran Club Rannalhi Hotel is an ideal place for a getaway.For more information on the sustainability story, you can reach toTharaka AppuhamyGeneral Manager - Talent Management & Quality Assurance (Sustainability)6th Floor ,H. Thuniya, Boduthakurufaanu MaguMale, Republic of Maldives.Tel :+960 332 3323talentmle@aitkenspence.lk

