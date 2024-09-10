Town Center Cold Pressed To Honor First Responders with Free Coffee on September 11th

Hot & iced coffee beverages from Town Center Cold Pressed Town Center Cold Pressed Logo

Police, Firefighters, EMTs, and emergency personnel can get free coffee beverages at any Town Center Cold Pressed location

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartfelt tribute to first responders, Town Center Cold Pressed is planning to offer free complimentary coffee beverages to all firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and other emergency personnel on Wednesday, September 11th. This gesture of appreciation comes in recognition of the incredible sacrifices and service these heroes provide to the community each and every day.First responders can visit any of their six locations across Coastal Virginia to enjoy a free coffee beverage of their choice, including drip coffee, signature lattes, nitro cold brews, and more. To redeem this offer, first responders simply need to present valid identification at the counter."We deeply value and appreciate the dedication and hard work of first responders,” said Tiffany Nyhaug, co-founder of Town Center Cold Pressed. “We’re proud to give back in any way we can to those who serve us every day."September 11th holds deep significance for Mike Vecchione, Director of Coffee, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and whose father was among those who responded to the World Trade Center site following the attacks. "First responders face difficult and dangerous jobs every day. Even knowing the risks, they still suit up and rush to the next emergency," Vecchione said. "Their bravery makes them true heroes, and we are proud to support and serve them."This special promotion is part of the company’s ongoing commitments to supporting first responders throughout Coastal Virginia, having recently visited different fire stations across the area to donate reusable coffee cups to local firefighters.Details:What: Free coffee beverages for first respondersWhen: Wednesday, September 11th, 2024Where: All six Town Center Cold Pressed locationsWho: Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and emergency personnel with valid ID

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.