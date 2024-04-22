Town Center Cold Pressed Introduces New Program to Support First Responders
HuskeeCups are reusable coffee cups that are available at participating Town Center Cold Pressed locations.
Company leaders from Town Center Cold Pressed announced the new initiative in a recent video. Shown from left to right: Tiffany Nyhaug (Co-Founder), Michael Holdcraft (Chef/Co-Founder), Mike Vecchione (Director of Coffee/Head Roaster).
Company Aims To Eliminate Plastic Waste By 2026VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Town Center Cold Pressed (TCCP) has introduced a sustainability initiative that will help eliminate disposable cups and plastic waste through the TCCP Reuse Movement. Each year, over 600 billion disposable cups pile up in landfills. The TCCP Reuse Movement incorporates reusable eco-friendly coffee cups—called HuskeeCups™—to encourage the community to reduce waste caused by paper and plastic. Those in the program bring in their clean HuskeeCup™ into a participating TCCP cafe, place their order, and receive their new drink without negatively impacting the environment. Town Center Cold Pressed aims to be 35% plastic-free by the end of 2026.
To give back to our first responders who protect us every day, TCCP will use this program as an opportunity to help keep the teams healthy and alert. Various quantities of reusable tactical black cups will be donated to all first responders at no charge. Town Center Cold Pressed’s next step will be to reach first responder units in the community to further facilitate these donations.
As an incentive, each first responder will be provided 10% off refillable drinks when they bring in their HuskeeCup™, redeemable at any participating TCCP cafe location, along with free coffee rewards and discounts on food options such as bagels, sandwiches, and smoothie bowls.
The TCCP Reuse Movement will be available at the following locations:
• Town Center of Virginia Beach - 168 Central Park Ave, Virginia Beach, VA
• Red Mill Virginia Beach - 1676 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA
• Ghent Norfolk - 1902 Colley Ave, Norfolk, VA
• Hilton Norfolk (The Main) - 100 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
• William & Mary - 200 Stadium Dr, Williamsburg, VA
About Town Center Cold Pressed (TCCP):
In 2014, Town Center Cold Pressed started out as a cold pressed juice kiosk in the corner of a coffee shop, and has since grown into a regional chain of fast casual cafes with 6 different Coastal Virginia locations serving juices, locally roasted coffee, and other health-conscious food items with an emphasis on quality and responsibility in mind.
Tiffany Nyhaug
Town Center Cold Pressed
+1 757-227-0809
info@tccp.cafe
