Town Center Cold Pressed Partners with Max Media to Bring Vibrant Flavors and Good Vibes to KindFest 2025

Town Center Cold Pressed Logo

Town Center Cold Pressed is a first-time sponsor of the annual event

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Town Center Cold Pressed (TCCP), the growing restaurant chain known for its locally roasted coffee, bottled juices, and wholesome eats, is proud to partner with Max Media to participate in KindFest 2025 —a vibrant celebration of kindness, creativity, and community—happening April 12th, 2025 at Mt. Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.KindFest, known for its mission to uplift and unite through compassion, wellness, and connection, is the perfect match for Town Center Cold Pressed’s values. Festival-goers can swing by the TCCP booth for bottled juices, locally roasted coffee, and free samples.“TCCP was built on the idea that healthy food and kind community go hand in hand,” said Tiffany Nyhaug, co-owner of Town Center Cold Pressed. “We’re thrilled to be part of KindFest, surrounded by folks who care about showing up for each other and for the community.”KindFest 2025 promises a full day of live music, mindfulness experiences, family-friendly fun, and over dozens of community-first vendors. It’s not just a festival—it’s a movement. And Town Center Cold Pressed is proud to be part of it.Event Info:📍 Mt. Trashmore Park, Virginia Beach📅 Saturday April 12th, 2025🕘 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM🎟️ Learn more: mykindfest.com

