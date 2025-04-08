Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,500 in the last 365 days.

Town Center Cold Pressed Relaunches Signature Juice Lineup with a Flavorful Twist

Four juice bottles from Town Center Cold Pressed are shown lined up in a row.

The 4 revamped juices offered by Town Center Cold Pressed

A black circular logo with white lettering that reads "Town Center" rounded off on top with "COLDPRESSED" in bold lettering at the center with the words "Coffee" & "Juicery" rounded off underneath.

Town Center Cold Pressed Logo

Local favorite Town Center Cold Pressed returns to its roots

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Town Center Cold Pressed, the beloved local destination for fresh, feel-good fuel, is excited to announce the relaunch of its fan-favorite juice lineup—revamped, refreshed, and ready to power your day!

After listening to customer feedback and diving deep into what makes for great juice, Town Center Cold Pressed is bringing back four bold blends that balance flavor, function, and flavorful ingredients:

Kickstart – A citrus-packed sunrise in a bottle! Orange juice, lemon, carrot, and pineapple come together for the perfect morning motivator.

Field of Greens – Your daily greens, made delicious! Spinach, apple, pineapple, and a zing of ginger make this one a crisp, clean classic.

Drop The Beet – Sweet meets earthy with this vibrant mix of beet, apple, orange juice, and strawberry. It’s a juice with a rhythm all its own!

Pulp Fiction – No-nonsense flavor that hits just right! Pineapple, orange juice, and ginger bring a juicy punch with a spicy finish.

“We wanted to bring back what people loved, while making sure each bottle delivered the balance of bold taste and natural energy we’re known for,” said Tiffany Nyhaug, co-owner of Town Center Cold Pressed. “These juices are more than just refreshing—they’re a reflection of our commitment to quality, creativity, and community.”

The new lineup is now available at select Town Center Cold Pressed locations, with each juice locally bottled right here in Coastal Virginia.

Come in, grab a bottle, and taste what’s new!

Tiffany Nyhaug
Town Center Cold Pressed
+17573012445 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Town Center Cold Pressed Relaunches Signature Juice Lineup with a Flavorful Twist

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more