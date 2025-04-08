Town Center Cold Pressed Relaunches Signature Juice Lineup with a Flavorful Twist

The 4 revamped juices offered by Town Center Cold Pressed Town Center Cold Pressed Logo

Local favorite Town Center Cold Pressed returns to its roots

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Town Center Cold Pressed , the beloved local destination for fresh, feel-good fuel, is excited to announce the relaunch of its fan-favorite juice lineup —revamped, refreshed, and ready to power your day!After listening to customer feedback and diving deep into what makes for great juice, Town Center Cold Pressed is bringing back four bold blends that balance flavor, function, and flavorful ingredients:Kickstart – A citrus-packed sunrise in a bottle! Orange juice, lemon, carrot, and pineapple come together for the perfect morning motivator.Field of Greens – Your daily greens, made delicious! Spinach, apple, pineapple, and a zing of ginger make this one a crisp, clean classic.Drop The Beet – Sweet meets earthy with this vibrant mix of beet, apple, orange juice, and strawberry. It’s a juice with a rhythm all its own!Pulp Fiction – No-nonsense flavor that hits just right! Pineapple, orange juice, and ginger bring a juicy punch with a spicy finish.“We wanted to bring back what people loved, while making sure each bottle delivered the balance of bold taste and natural energy we’re known for,” said Tiffany Nyhaug, co-owner of Town Center Cold Pressed. “These juices are more than just refreshing—they’re a reflection of our commitment to quality, creativity, and community.”The new lineup is now available at select Town Center Cold Pressed locations , with each juice locally bottled right here in Coastal Virginia.Come in, grab a bottle, and taste what’s new!

